Chapel Hill, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Alyssa Ustby named USBWA National Player of the Week

After two strong performances last week, UNC women’s basketball standout Alyssa Ustby has earned national recognition for her efforts. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) named UNC women’s basketball standout Alyssa Ustby the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week. The week began with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Mid-Season Grades: Calvin De Haan

Defense wins championships and the Carolina Hurricanes certainly have played solid defense thus far in the season. An unexpected contributor has played a key part in the stability of the blue line in the first half of the season, Calvin De Haan. Familiar with Carolina, having played in Raleigh for...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia

Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
RAEFORD, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FanSided

FanSided

