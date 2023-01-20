A senior living community in Louisville has been slapped with a civil lawsuit after an elderly resident froze to death last year. The family of 97-year-old Mary Jo Staub is accusing Balfour at Lavendar Farms of felonious killing, emotional distress, negligence, and fraud. Stab had apparently walked out of the building in the middle of the night on February 26, 2022, and was locked out; no one heard her screams, and she froze to death. Staub’s death was investigated by Louisville Police, but criminal charges weren’t filed against any of the facility’s staffers. The Colorado Department of Environment and Public Health, which regulates nursing homes, also didn’t find any violations of state regulations. An attorney for the Staub family said they filed the lawsuit to ensure this never happens again.

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO