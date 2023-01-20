Read full article on original website
Northern Colorado Regional Airport expansion plans in jeopardy
A multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Northern Colorado Regional Airport could fall through if Loveland and Fort Collins don’t pay up. Each jurisdiction must pay $1 million to fund the terminal expansion that’s slated to cost $25 million. Federal CARES Act money will fund the rest of the expansion. Loveland has agreed to pay $1 million if Fort Collins does – but Fort Collins hasn’t committed. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins City Council remains concerned about the lack of commercial air service at the airport and the airport’s overall viability. Get more details at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Greeley unveils new plan for downtown
The new year always brings new plans. In Greeley, the Downtown 2023 – The Path Forward plan aims to tackle issues around public safety and the economy. The Greeley Tribune reports the plan highlights several opportunities for Greeley, including a sharp increase in the demand for housing, the low cost of office space, and under-utilized connections with the University of Northern Colorado. The plan also highlighted a need for better sidewalks, more bike-friendly spaces, and focus on appealing to college students and diverse populations. For more on the report, viist https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Metal fabrication company gets incentives to upgrade Windsor operation
A metal fabrication company is getting incentives to upgrade its operations in Windsor. BizWest reports the town agreed to cut in half personal property taxes on $5 million of new equipment over the next decade. Norfolk Iron & Metal Company also received a 50% reduction in personal property tax from Weld County. Both rebates total about $105,000. Norfolk will also hire five new employees as part of the deal. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.
New rental inspections program in Fort Collins delayed
A proposed new rental inspections program hits a stumbling block in Fort Collins. City council has voted to postpone implementation of the program amid cost concerns, according to the Coloradoan. The two-fold plan requires landlords to register their rental properties with the city with properties being inspected every five years. Currently, the city uses a complaint-based inspection system, which many have said is insufficient for a city with a housing base that’s 40% rentals. Read more about the proposal at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Larimer Co. signs deal with Republic for new landfill
Larimer County Commissioners join forces with Republic Services to build and operate a new landfill near Wellington that will replace the existing landfill on Taft Hill Road. The Coloradoan reports the public-private partnership requires Republic to design build, fund and operate the landfill – and close it at the end of its life, a century from now. The two would then split the costs on a new recycling center. The county is responsible for all improvements to the new landfill, including roads leading to the facility. All county landfill employees would also be offered jobs at Republic. Several years ago, the county estimated a new landfill would cost $65 million. For more on the public-private partnership, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Weld Co. districts see slight uptick in public school enrollment
While public school enrollment across the state is down, a dozen Weld County school districts saw a slight increase. Data from the Colorado Department of Education shows more than 46,000 students enrolled in Weld County public schools this school year. That’s a nearly 1% increase over fall of 2021. The Greeley Tribune reports Greeley-Evans School District 6, which is the largest in the district, saw the majority of the new students with more than 200 additional students enrolled this school year. Statewide, schools saw a less than half-percent decrease in enrollment. Get more data at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting
Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
DA: Larimer Co. deputy ‘justified’ in fatal shooting in Fort Collins
A Larimer County sheriff’s deputy, who fatally shot a man while serving an eviction notice in December won’t face charges. The Coloradoan reports the DA has determined that Corporal Margaret Johanson was justified in the fatal shooting of 62-year-old Randy Goens of Fort Collins. Johanson shot and killed Goens at the Timber Ridge South mobile home community in self-defense after he pointed a rifle at her. Goens refused commands to drop his weapon, and Johanson fired four times. Police later learned Goens’ rifle wasn’t loaded.
Man charged in Loveland church arson
A man has been charged with setting two fires inside a Loveland church. Police arrested 21-year-old Darion Sexton Saturday night. Police say he broke through a window and intentionally set two fires – one in the entryway and another in the basement of the Abiding Love Lutheran Church on the 2800 block of 1st Street after midnight Friday. Luckily, the church’s sprinkler system turned on and extinguished the flames. The fires caused slight damage. Sexton faces two counts of arson.
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested
A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
Lawsuit: Elderly woman froze to death outside Louisville nursing home
A senior living community in Louisville has been slapped with a civil lawsuit after an elderly resident froze to death last year. The family of 97-year-old Mary Jo Staub is accusing Balfour at Lavendar Farms of felonious killing, emotional distress, negligence, and fraud. Stab had apparently walked out of the building in the middle of the night on February 26, 2022, and was locked out; no one heard her screams, and she froze to death. Staub’s death was investigated by Louisville Police, but criminal charges weren’t filed against any of the facility’s staffers. The Colorado Department of Environment and Public Health, which regulates nursing homes, also didn’t find any violations of state regulations. An attorney for the Staub family said they filed the lawsuit to ensure this never happens again.
Frederick mother heading to trial in accidental shooting death of child
A mother charged in the shooting death of her young child will head to trial at the end of May. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Elaine Eskam pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges of failing to properly store a weapon. Eskam’s 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself inside their Frederick home in May of last year. Eskam’s husband, Adams County Deputy Brett Eskam, already accepted a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to probation. Read the full story at https://www.dailycamera.com/
