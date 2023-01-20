Read full article on original website
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 years ago this unknown teen was murdered by a Houston, Texas serial killerMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Click2Houston.com
HOUSTON, LSU TO OPEN 2027 FOOTBALL SEASON IN TEXAS KICKOFF CLASSIC
HOUSTON – The University of Houston Cougars and Louisiana State University Tigers will kick off the 2027 college football season in the latest installment of the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Labor Day Weekend game will air on an ESPN network. The 2027 Texas Kickoff is...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!
Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
Click2Houston.com
Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!
Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
Click2Houston.com
Deer Park ISD, Pasadena ISD cancel classes for Wednesday following severe weather
HOUSTON – Deer Park ISD and Pasadena ISD canceled classes for Wednesday following the severe weather that caused damage to several homes and widespread power outages Tuesday afternoon. Check back here for more updates as they become available.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Community: We have spots for 5 Insiders to volunteer alongside our team tomorrow to help Kids’ Meals
Houston – Five members of KPRC 2 Insider are invited to join our team and volunteers from Energy Transfer to help Kids’ Meals this Wednesday, Jan. 25. Kids’ Meals, Inc. is the nation’s only free, healthy meal delivery program for children. The organization says its mission is to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering meals every weekday, year-round directly to the homes of poverty-stricken preschool-aged children who suffer from food insecurity and often live in food deserts.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Storm Tracker shows you what it looks like on Houston roads
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for several area counties Tuesday afternoon. Even more rain is expected to fall during throughout the day.
Click2Houston.com
Everything you need to know under one umbrella: Closures of Houston area businesses, activities due to inclement weather
HOUSTON – Several businesses and activities normally happening around town have either adjusted schedules, or temporarily shut down due to Tuesday’s inclement weather. Here is a list of what we have found, including other helpful weather-related safety information. [This list will be updated periodically as information is received.]
Click2Houston.com
5 titles that will make you want to grab a book!
Although January is almost over, it’s not too late to pick up another healthy habit. Monday on Houston Life, Houston book-podcaster Cindy Burnett shares the top book recommendations for 2023 to get you back into reading!. Be sure to watch Houston Life Monday at 1pm on KPRC 2. You...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
Click2Houston.com
See videos, photos from confirmed tornado in Deer Park, structural collapse in Baytown and damaged homes in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Tuesday’s storms left a path of damage in several parts of the Houston area. From a large, destructive tornado in Deer Park, to a structural collapse near Baytown, to street flooding, heavy downpours, lightning, powerful wind and downed trees - the cleanup in the most hard-hit areas is now beginning.
Click2Houston.com
What do you get when two big events combine?
Calling all boat and auto lovers! Wednesday on Houston Life, we’re getting all the details about the Houston AutoBoative Show! Tune-in, so you don’t miss it!. Spend your afternoon with Houston Life at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE below in the player below.
Click2Houston.com
‘We were terrified’: Houston area Lunar New Year celebrations to continue with added security after mass shooting in California
HOUSTON – The Chinese Community Center’s Lunar New Year Festival takes months of planning. “It was a day full of activities and cultural performances,” Chi-Mei Lin, CEO of the Chinese Community Center said. “That was just such a happy day for us, and then when we went home, we got the news.”
Click2Houston.com
Y’all ready to rodeo for FREE?🤠 Houston Rodeo announces Community Day; See the perks you need to know about
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8. “Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”
Click2Houston.com
Nickelback bringing tour to The Woodlands; Tickets go on sale Friday
HOUSTON – The Canadian rock band Nickelback will embark on a set of stadium shows across North America this year to promote Get Rollin’, its first album in five years. The band’s 38-date trek begins June 12 at Videotron Centre in Quebec and ends on Aug. 20 in Belmont Park, New York.
Click2Houston.com
Powerful tornado rips through Pasadena area, damaging buildings and vehicles, police say
PASADENA, Texas – A large and destructive tornado ripped through the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon during severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed the tornado moved across southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South. The tornado continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
Click2Houston.com
‘The whole parking garage was covered in glass’: More than 50 vehicles broken into, vandalized at southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – People who live in the District at Greenbriar Apartment Complex located in southwest Houston said the vehicle crimes in their five-story garage happen on a regular basis, even though they have armed security that’s supposed to patrol the premises. “I got my shoes stolen,” said resident...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
Wraparound porch dreams🤤: This West University home on market for $2.5M has weathered a century of living in Southeast Texas
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – She’s 100 years old and she still looks good, y’all. The grand beauty in West University on the market for $2.5 million was built in 1923 and remains a stunner a century after its last brick was laid. Did we mention the partial wraparound porch? This is like a real estate ideal, folks.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Fruit Loop, a pup who loves to follow her nose
Two-year-old Fruit Loop is as sweet as the cereal itself. Fruit Loop, a Husky and Australian Shepard Mix, came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty case back in August 2022, according to volunteers. She is well-trained with tricks up her sleeve, and can do well in a home with...
Click2Houston.com
All lanes reopen on SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge after fiery crash scene clears
HOUSTON – All northbound lanes of SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge have reopened after being temporarily shut down due to a fiery crash Monday morning. Drivers were urged to find an alternate route due to traffic delays, as shown on Houston TranStar. No details on injuries were immediately provided,...
