Click2Houston.com

HOUSTON, LSU TO OPEN 2027 FOOTBALL SEASON IN TEXAS KICKOFF CLASSIC

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Cougars and Louisiana State University Tigers will kick off the 2027 college football season in the latest installment of the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Labor Day Weekend game will air on an ESPN network. The 2027 Texas Kickoff is...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Monster Jam at NRG!

Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!

Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Community: We have spots for 5 Insiders to volunteer alongside our team tomorrow to help Kids’ Meals

Houston – Five members of KPRC 2 Insider are invited to join our team and volunteers from Energy Transfer to help Kids’ Meals this Wednesday, Jan. 25. Kids’ Meals, Inc. is the nation’s only free, healthy meal delivery program for children. The organization says its mission is to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering meals every weekday, year-round directly to the homes of poverty-stricken preschool-aged children who suffer from food insecurity and often live in food deserts.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Everything you need to know under one umbrella: Closures of Houston area businesses, activities due to inclement weather

HOUSTON – Several businesses and activities normally happening around town have either adjusted schedules, or temporarily shut down due to Tuesday’s inclement weather. Here is a list of what we have found, including other helpful weather-related safety information. [This list will be updated periodically as information is received.]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 titles that will make you want to grab a book!

Although January is almost over, it’s not too late to pick up another healthy habit. Monday on Houston Life, Houston book-podcaster Cindy Burnett shares the top book recommendations for 2023 to get you back into reading!. Be sure to watch Houston Life Monday at 1pm on KPRC 2. You...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

What do you get when two big events combine?

Calling all boat and auto lovers! Wednesday on Houston Life, we’re getting all the details about the Houston AutoBoative Show! Tune-in, so you don’t miss it!. Spend your afternoon with Houston Life at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE below in the player below.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Y’all ready to rodeo for FREE?🤠 Houston Rodeo announces Community Day; See the perks you need to know about

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8. “Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Powerful tornado rips through Pasadena area, damaging buildings and vehicles, police say

PASADENA, Texas – A large and destructive tornado ripped through the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon during severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed the tornado moved across southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South. The tornado continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
PASADENA, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
BELLAIRE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Wraparound porch dreams🤤: This West University home on market for $2.5M has weathered a century of living in Southeast Texas

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – She’s 100 years old and she still looks good, y’all. The grand beauty in West University on the market for $2.5 million was built in 1923 and remains a stunner a century after its last brick was laid. Did we mention the partial wraparound porch? This is like a real estate ideal, folks.
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX

