Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices
Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Megabus launches in the Miami Valley
The intercity bus service, Megabus, is launching Wednesday, Jan. 25. The service will include connections to cities like Columbus, Fort Wayne and Chicago.
Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township. When crews arrived […]
Black history on the radio: WDAO going strong since 1964
WDAO's slogan is, "The real rhythm of the city", and the radio station has been making musical connection with Miami Valley residents since 1964.
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
Beavercreek PD seeks info on Apple Store break-in
Police said the suspect loaded bags with more than $100,000 worth of Apple products and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan -- possibly a maroon Ford Fusion.
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
Ohio woman stole veteran benefits for over 4 decades by pretending to be dead mother
(WTRF) — A 76-year-old woman has been ordered to repay $461,780 that she illegally took from the Veterans Administration over 48 years by impersonating her mother, who died in 1973. Irene Ferrin, of Cincinnati, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati Thursday to five years of probation, including one year of home detention. According […]
Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
Officials urge public to stay home in anticipation of upcoming snow
“I would double triple maybe even quadruple the amount of time I’m allowing for my commute to the car. It is just gonna be a slow go,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said.
Juvenile shows up at Springfield hospital with gunshot wound
Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
Woman says she was dragged from car after couple stole puppy in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman said an SUV dragged her when she tried to stop two people from stealing her dog. Kelsie Wilcoxen got a brindle pit bull puppy named Sheeba for Christmas. Less than a week later she was in a Family Dollar parking lot when a man...
WKRC
Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
Ohio BCI completes investigation into shooting of Deputy Matthew Yates
Deputy Yates was shot and killed in July 2022 at a mobile home park as he was responding to reports of a person shot.
Armed suspect apprehended in Greene Co. home invasion
The Greene County Prosecutor's Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, Raymond Martin. Authorities believe he may be armed.
Comments / 0