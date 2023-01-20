People Have Really Mixed Reactions To Vanessa Hudgens’s Comment About Austin Butler’s “Elvis” Voice

Read full article on original website
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
The “White Lotus” Actors Who Played Mia And Lucia Have Reunited For A Valentine's Day Campaign And Fans Are Living For It
The White Lotus actors Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò have reunited for a new Valentine’s Day campaign for Skims. The campaign shows friends Tabasco and Grannò (who play the Italian duo Mia and Lucia in the anthology series) wearing outfits from Skims’ limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection, which has a Jan. 26 release date. The pieces previewed on the official site include playful pink sets with red heart designs and classic black lingerie sets.
Angela Bassett Reacts To Her Oscar Nomination For “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
On Tuesday, Angela Bassett not only received her second Oscar nomination, but she also became the first actor to be nominated at the Academy Awards for a performance in a Marvel movie. The 64-year-old actor is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Queen Ramonda...
Here Are The Oscar Nominations For 2023
The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday, highlighting a wide showcase of the year’s best movies. Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the nominations, receiving 11 Oscar nods, including ones for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and All Quiet on the Western Front were also among the most nominated.
