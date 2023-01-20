Monroe County leaders unveil opioid dashboard that will provide real-time data

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County leaders Friday announced the launch of an online opioid dashboard that will track overdoses and other data in real-time.

County Executive Adam Bello was joined by Sheriff Todd Baxter, Commissioner of Health Dr. Michael Mendoza, and District Attorney Sandra Doorley at the Emergency Operations Center to unveil the latest tool in the fight against the epidemic.

The dashboard will track opioid deaths, overdoses, and the administration of Nalaxone/Narcan by first-responders, and will break the data down by demographics including geography.

While making the announcement, Bello pointed out the most recent data from the medical examiner’s office attributed 293 deaths to the opioid epidemic. But that data is from 2021. The new process will allow authorities to track ‘heat zones’ and tackle issues as they occur.

The dashboard will also track suspected overdose cases linked to opioids while awaiting final toxicology reports, Bello said.

“It’s clear we have to continue to do more, and we’re using every tool at our disposal to combat this poison. And this dashboard we’re unveiling today is going to give our community, it’s going to give clinicians, it’s going to give all the service providers in this community better data, real-time data, so that we can adjust and make sure the investments we’re making and the efforts everyone is making are working,” said Bello.

District Attorney Sandra Doorely said this dashboard will show how far addiction spreads and how many lives are impacted, and get more people connected to care. Doorely reminded everyone– each one of these data points is a person, and each death has left a family in shambles.

“I can’t state the importance of this real-time data to our community. This is important for healthcare providers, advocates, law enforcement, the media, and the entire community. Data transparency is imperative when it comes to a public health crisis such as this opioid epidemic,” said Doorley.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, the Public Health Commissioner, called the opioid issue a public health crisis “Like any other public health crisis — we must rely on data and science to understand the problem and craft the solutions. During the height of the Covid pandemic— timely and accurate data from varied and multiple sources were ultimately how we came to understand the extent of the crisis and how we implemented our various strategies to combat it— and this is no different.”

This news conference comes after the recent update to New York’s ongoing opioid lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals. Executive Bello recommended that the Monroe County Legislature authorize a settlement , which would net the county over $5 million.

According to Bello, should Monroe County receive the money from the settlement, it would be put into a trust fund to continue the county’s fight against the opioid epidemic.

