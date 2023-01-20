Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?Evie M.Clearwater, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Promise for Tax-Free Baby Items Like DiapersMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Related
wild941.com
9 Best Boozy Bottomless Brunch Spots In Tampa Bay
We love a delicious brunch and it’s even better when they offer bottomless mimosas! When you need to get with your girlfriends or go out with family and want a drink these restaurants are perfect. Check out the best brunch spots in Tampa Bay where you can grab bottomless drinks this weekend.
srqmagazine.com
Sasha's Cuban Cafe Brings Authentic Cuban Flavors to Sarasota-Manatee
Cuban-American Sasha Lindenmuth, the owner of Sasha’s Cuban Cafe mobile food truck, grew up in Miami, a national hotspot for Cuban food. As a child and adolescent, she taught herself to cook, a process which involved experimenting with various recipes and observing how her Cuban grandparents prepared beloved dishes. Among the first meals she made was a piece of steak. “I put so much salt and pepper on the steak that my grandma choked on a bite of it and called my mom to tell her how I’d overseasoned it,” she says, “but I wanted to eat the steak because I made it myself.”
stpeterising.com
Crave Cookies to take over iconic Twistee Treat location in Kenneth City
The vacant Kenneth City building that used to look like a delicious vanilla ice cream cone is about to be revived as a cookie shop. Formerly home to Twistee Treat and then The Daily Scoop, the property at 5804 54th Avenue North, which is less than a mile from the border of St. Petersburg, had a makeover when Driftwood Kava and Roastery was planning to occupy the space about a year ago. The iconic ice cream cone was covered with brown foam to resemble a volcano. However, Driftwood never opened and the space went back on the market.
fox13news.com
Head chef at Trinity Café uses 30 years of restaurant experience to serve meals to underserved in Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Chef Daniel Graves has worked in some of Chicago's best restaurants, but now, he's returned home to cook for the underserved, and he pours a lot of love into his cooking. "It's a passion of mine, something I'm truly passionate to do," said Graves. "I cook for...
stpeterising.com
Beloved Kissin’ Cuzzins restaurant to live on after pending sale to employee
Like the El Cap hamburger joint on 4th Street North, Kissin’ Cuzzins, another venerable St. Petersburg restaurant, recently faced an existential crisis but has been saved from the wrecking ball. Located at 951 34th Street North, the diner was listed for sale last August. However, instead of selling the...
995qyk.com
Here’s Why You Need To Try Alfonso’s – The Oldest Pizzeria In Tampa
Our lives were changed when we tried Alfonso’s Pizzeria in Tampa. This mom and pop restaurant has been a staple in the community since 1978. It’s definitely one of the best kept secrets in Tampa Bay. They invited us out the other week to try their menu and see what the hype was about. Now, we’re here to tell you why you need add Alfonso’s to your go-to pizza spots in Tampa.
Children get free Busch Gardens, SeaWorld admission all 2023 with Preschool Card
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the families with children 5 and under who want to have fun, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are offering free admission all 2023. There is now one less ticket to buy when you purchase a Preschool Card. Here's a breakdown of how...
Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe
LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Set to Make Tampa Debut This Spring
Inspired by Nashville and born in Hollywood, the celebrity-backed fried chicken concept was named QSR Magazine’s Breakout Brand of 2022.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa’s Top 5 Best Parks
Are you trying to find Tampa’s best outdoor areas where you can enjoy the Florida weather? A day at the park is the perfect way to soak up the sun or relax in the shade. Scattered around the city are various scenic spots you can enjoy. Finding the best one can be difficult, but this list of the five best parks, as voted by our readers, can help you decide.
tourcounsel.com
Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
Local Coffee Brand, Kahwa Coffee, Details 2023 Expansion Plans
Owners Raphael and Sarah Perrier plan to open two more company-owned locations in St. Pete and Oldsmar, before launching their franchise program with another five outposts.
iheart.com
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Buckle up: Several temperature swings forecast this week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a string of days with warmer-than-normal temperatures, Tampa Bay is in store for an up-and-down week of rising and falling temperatures. An early-morning cold front brought a line of showers and storms to Tampa Bay early Monday morning, but now cooler air has already started to push in from the north. As high pressure builds in from the southern Plains, the northerly wind will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 60s Monday afternoon despite partly cloudy skies.
This Small Florida Island Is A Top Trending US Destination & You Probably Never Heard Of It
Just off of Florida's West Coast in the Tampa area lies a tiny barrier island that is considered one of the Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2023, as ranked by TripAdvisor. It has dreamy clear water beaches and gorgeous sunsets that paint the sky a burnt orange and bright pink. As a town surrounded by water, there is also so much to do.
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
hot1015tampabay.com
Florida State Fair 2023
The Florida State Fair – Find Your Fun always in Tampa, always in February – will be held on February 9-20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.floridastatefair.com , at a participating Wawa location until February 10th, or at the gate. Parking is free every day of the fair.
'Doing what he loved': Family remembers 19-year-old rider who died at Tampa Bay Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — The 19-year-old killed in a "training accident" this weekend at Tampa Bay Downs is being remembered for his heart and passion for the sport. Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider from Venezuela, was galloping a horse Saturday morning before the accident, according to the riding facility. Investigators are still working to find out exactly what happened.
Comments / 0