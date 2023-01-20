Read full article on original website
Analyst Touts His 3 Stocks That Could Jump 19%-56%
As the market continues to fluctuate and uncertainty looms, many investors are questioning where to put their money. Analyst Gianni Di Poce highlighted three stocks in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report” with major upside potential in the short term. With a high valuation, indicating high demand for...
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Tech & Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Worried about a correction in the stock market? It’s probably time to begin checking the dividend yields of various stocks. Several companies have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Keeping an eye on these stocks and what the most accurate analysts say to do with them can be extremely helpful. So, here are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for the high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.
Tesla Over Anything And Everything: Analyst Says Retail Investors' Tech-Sector Priorities Clear Amid Market Meltdown
The tech space saw a brutal sell-off in 2022, with negative sentiment proving contagious and hurting the broader market too. Undeterred by the weakness, retailer investors made a beeline for one stock. What Happened: One tech stock that saw steady buying by retail investors through the market downturn in 2022...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
Home Sales Are Down Again, But Disappearing Inventory Is What Investors Should Be Worried About
Home sales were down again in December, the 11th straight month of decline, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). And while home prices continue to rise, it’s the lack of inventory that has many investors and observers concerned. According to the NAR report,...
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
Splunk Likely To Significantly Improve Cash Flow After New CFO Appointment, Analyst Says
Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy rated Splunk Inc SPLK shares at Buy with a price target of $130. Splunk appointed Brian Roberts as CFO, effective immediately. On September 26, Splunk disclosed that the former CFO Jason Child stepped down to take another position in early November. Softbank Group Corp SFTBY owned British chipmaker Arm Ltd appointed Splunk Inc's SPLK Jason Child as its new CFO.
Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Up 65% In A Month: 'I Bless That For A Trade To $25'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Paysafe Limited PSFE is a good company. "I bless that for a trade to $25," he added. Shares of Paysafe have rebounded 65% in the past month, but remain 50% lower than a year ago. When asked about Teck Resources...
Kimberly-Clark Q4 Earnings To Bare Impact Of Market Contraction, FX & High Pulp Prices, Analyst Says
RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi reiterated a Sector Perform rating on the shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB with a price target of $118. The analyst said that input costs have had a significant impact on KMB in 2022. While resin costs and U.S. gas prices have continued to decline sequentially since Q2’22, EU energy costs have remained elevated throughout the winter, the analyst noted.
If You Invested $1,000 In Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Goldman's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback
Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Here's Why Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Is Volatile Tuesday
Jaguar Health Inc JAGX shares are trading lower by some 7.73% to $5.01 going into the close of Tuesday's session. The company on Tuesday effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding voting common stock at an exchange ratio of 1-for-75. The reverse stock split was effected in order to support the company's compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards.
Raymond James Sees Mixed Q4 Earnings Signals For US Restaurant Stocks
Raymond James analyst Brian M. Vaccaro thinks most restaurant stocks have strongly outperformed YTD due to a combination of the broader risk-on trade gaining traction and improved industry demand trends in January following softer trends in December. As has been the case for a few quarters now, the analyst continues...
Best Low Expense Ratio ETFs Right Now
Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. If you are new to investing, the stock market can be your financial gateway to seek better returns on your money. More than 8,000 companies are listed on major stock exchanges, making it a challenge to decide which stocks you want to put your money behind. But with ETFs, you can buy into a bulk of the market in a single trade and at low costs. That's why it's important to learn about low expense ratio ETFs.
Credit Suisse Analyst Upgrades West Fraser Timber Despite Housing Market Headwinds
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske upgraded West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFG from Neutral to Outperform and lowered the price target from $100 to $95. From the summer stock peaks, West Fraser shares delivered a roughly 25% negative capital return versus ~9% and 1% for the S&P/ TSX Composite and the S&P 500, respectively.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Quest Diagnostics
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Quest Diagnostics DGX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
