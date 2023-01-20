Read full article on original website
Ruby Alyne Nunnally
Ruby Alyne Nunnally, 99, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 23, 2022, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born October 3, 1923, in Slick Rock, Kentucky to the late John Willie Rose Veluzat and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Moss Veluzat. Ruby was a former purchasing agent at Bowling Green-Warren County Hospital and later worked for T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She also held jobs at Jolly’s Men Store and George J. Ellis Drugs. Ruby loved tending her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing, and was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
Russell “Rusty” Keith Scott
Russell “Rusty” Keith Scott, 67, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, January 20th, suddenly, at Medical Center at Bowling Green, Bowling Green, KY. Russell “Rusty” was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 26, 1955, a son of the late Anna (Rickett) and Quint Scott. Rusty owned...
Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor
Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor, age 70, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, Joe Rhor of Burkesville, Kentucky, her children, Kimberly (& Lucas) Earnest of Radcliff, Kentucky and Jeremy Rhor...
Regina Lynn Rich
Regina Lynn Rich age 55 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Saturday at the Massey Springs Assisted Living. Gina as she was called, was born in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Warren Central High School and worked at Life Skills. She was a member of the Hiseville Christian Church. She was an avid Country music fan and loved animals of all kinds, especially her cat Tigger.
Mavis Maylene Sneed
Mavis Maylene Sneed, born February 1, 1930, departed this life January 20, 2023. She was the third child born to the late Welby and Bessie Gibson Fields. On December 20, 1945, she married James Austin Sneed and to this union was born two daughters, Glenda Sue and Tammy Annette. In...
Julie Ann Templeman Jaggers
Julie Ann Templeman Jaggers, age 48 of Hodgenville, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 at The Medical Center of Caverna. The Hart County native was born on October 26, 1974 to the late Lennie Ray Templeman and Pat Templeman, who survives. She spent twenty-six years of her life with her husband and best friend, Shawn Jaggers, who also survives.
James Robert Simmons
James Robert Simmons, 92, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family, as he went home to be with his Lord and Savior. James was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to James Edwin Simmons and Emma Beatrice (Barbour) Simmons. He was the oldest of 11 children, who were all raised on a beautiful and bountiful Kentucky farm, by parents who instilled in them their love and faith in God, family and country.
Mr. Bobbie Lewis Pepper
Mr. Bobbie Lewis Pepper, age 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Monica McKenzie Pepper , of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday , August 21, 1999, his children, Holly & (Chad) Weigle of Kamuela, Hawaii, Tyson (& Jessica) Pepper of Hoover, Alabama, McKenzie (& Elizabeth)Pepper of Augusta, Georgia, Kevin Pepper of Palm Beach, Florida, siblings, John Oscar (& Pat ) Pepper of Athens, Alabama, Deborah (& Nesbitt) Sanford, also of Athens, Alabama, six grandchildren also survive.
Ms. Angela Marie Hudson
Ms. Angela Marie Hudson, age 50, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. Angela was born in Tompkinsville on January 17, 1973, a daughter of the late Eddie Humes and Pamela (Thompson) Garmon. She was a Tech for Geek Squad and enjoyed crafting and playing cards. She...
Barbara Sue Wilson Conley
Barbara Sue Wilson Conley, 62, of Bowling Green passed away at 1:36 AM CST Jan. 23, 2023 at UK Medical Center in Lexington. The Warren County native was a waitress at Teresa’s Restaurant, a 1978 graduate of Warren Central High School and a member of Meadowland Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Aven Leroy Wilson and Helen Irene Lindsey Wilson. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Wilson and Lena Wilson York; three brothers-in-law, Robert Warren, Gene Vibbert and Joe York; a niece, Tammy Cowles Cole; and a nephew, Anthony Cowles.
Ozella Sexton Mills
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Ozella Sexton Mills went home to her Lord. She was preceded in her heavenly flight by her husband of 56 years, Billy Joe Mills; her son, Donnie Wayne Mills; her parents Henry and Annie Burris Sexton; and three brothers: Emburs (infant), Riley Sexton, and Amburs Sexton. She was a homemaker and a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church.
Ronald “Ronnie” Wallace Jeffries
Ronald “Ronnie” Wallace Jeffries, age 82, of Horse Cave, died January 21, 2023. He was born in Metcalfe County on January 12, 1941, to the late William (Tee) Jeffries and the late Ruby (Edwards) Jeffries. He was the owner of Jeffries Auto Salvage and retired from LG&E. Ronnie was a member of the Savoyard Missionary Baptist Church, where he joined and was saved in September 1965.
Alan Johnston
Alan Johnston age 57 of Sonora passed away Sunday evening, January 22nd at Baptist Health Hardin. He was the son of the late Hebert & Ruby Powell Johnston. Alan was born in Louisville and he was an employee of Ford Motor Company. He was also preceded in death by a...
Three sworn in as newest members of Glasgow EPB; city pool, stadium discussed
GLASGOW — Three people, including one councilmember, were sworn in as the newest board members of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors at a meeting of the Glasgow Council Monday evening. Those three individuals included Robert Oliver, a newcomer who will fill the unexpired term of Beau Jones;...
Area High School Basketball Schedule for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO GREEN COUNTY FOR A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS GAME BEGINNING AT 5:30. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH PREGAME COVERAGE STARTING AT 5:20 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAMES IN GREENSBURG WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3.
South Central Ky. Orthopedics joins TJ Regional Health network
GLASGOW — T.J. Regional Health announced Monday that a long-standing group of orthopedic surgeons would join their healthcare network. T.J. Regional Health has joined forces with South Central Kentucky Orthopedics, the leading orthopedic care providers in this area for more than 30 years. Board-certified orthopedic surgeons, Barret Lessenberry, MD, Narasimha Reddy, MD, and Brian Elmlinger, MD, and their staff are well known for providing comprehensive orthopedic care to their patients, T.J. Regional Health said.
Sherry Lynn Honeycutt
Sherry Lynn Honeycutt, 61, Hiseville, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born October 11, 1961 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Coy and Winnie Rowe Coomer. Sherry was owner/operator of Sherry’s Restaurant in Hiseville. She was a lover of children...
Jones given authority to act as deputy judge/executive
GLASGOW — Magistrates approved Tuesday a plan to allow the deputy Barren County judge/executive certain authority in the absence of Jamie Byrd. Beau Jones was hired as the deputy judge/executive earlier this month. He succeeds Nancy Houchens who served in the role for several years. Byrd, the judge/executive, said...
Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager
GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
