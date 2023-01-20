ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Colleges In Every State

Let’s face it, college is expensive. Making the decision to attend college can be one that comes with countless benefits – education, lifelong friends and connections, job opportunities – but it has also become an increasingly expensive undertaking. While there are many cheaper higher education institutions nationwide, there is also no shortage of very expensive […]
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Herald News

Hardest college to get into in every state

It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
ARIZONA STATE
Futurism

College Student Caught Submitting Paper Using ChatGPT

Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, caught a student using ChatGPT to write a suspiciously coherent and well-structured essay about burqa bans. The student later confessed, as The New York Times first reported, ushering in a strange future for higher ed in a world in which powerful...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Atlantic

Academic Freedom Is Not a Matter of Opinion

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. After declining to renew the contract of an adjunct professor, the president of Hamline...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Oklahoma Daily

OU Student Veterans Association to move to new Union location

A new area for student veterans will replace the old Starbucks in the Oklahoma Memorial Union to provide various opportunities and services. The discussion behind the Veterans Zone began when the Student Veterans Association started looking for a more central location for its offices, which was located in the Accessibility and Disability Resource Center, according to a university spokesperson. Once completed, the zone will have the potential to serve several hundred student veterans.

