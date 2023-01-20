Read full article on original website
OU Daily introduces community listening sessions, renews commitment to accepting opinion submissions
Today, OU Daily’s Springs Sports Guide — previewing a Sooners season packed with basketball, softball and gymnastics — will fill our almost 50 newsstands across campus and broader parts of the city. Although it’s unlikely you’ll pick one up today with a winter storm looming, you'll soon...
A Texas school district removed a teacher for giving a 7th-grade special needs class an 'extremely disturbing' worksheet with racial slurs and insults
The insults and slurs were displayed in word scramble, fill-in-the-blank, and matching exercises on worksheets given to a class of 7th graders.
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
Respect for Muslim students 'should have superseded academic freedom' in class controversy: College president
A liberal arts college president in Minnesota issued an apology for offending Muslim students after they were shown depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
Organization calls for Hamline University to lose accreditation after professor fired for Muhammad picture
A nonprofit organization is calling for Hamline University to be stripped of accreditation after an adjunct professor was dismissed after showing an image of Muhammad during a lecture.
Colleges only getting worse by 'manifesting authoritarianism' with 'word policing', professor warns
Colleges and universities are manifesting authoritarianism with the recent trend of banning words and firing teachers, according to Professor William Jacobson.
The Most Expensive Colleges In Every State
Let’s face it, college is expensive. Making the decision to attend college can be one that comes with countless benefits – education, lifelong friends and connections, job opportunities – but it has also become an increasingly expensive undertaking. While there are many cheaper higher education institutions nationwide, there is also no shortage of very expensive […]
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
George Santos' college education is a myth. Is he the only one lying? We checked
George Santos said he went to Baruch College. He didn't. Are others lying? A USA TODAY investigation found few are vetting Congress members' degrees
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
PETER BOGHOSSIAN: Affirmative action in college admissions is 'profoundly un-American'
Academic Peter Boghossian weighs in on how racial preferences factor into college admissions ahead of a Supreme Court ruling that could see the practice banned.
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require high schools to offer remedial courses
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.
Futurism
College Student Caught Submitting Paper Using ChatGPT
Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, caught a student using ChatGPT to write a suspiciously coherent and well-structured essay about burqa bans. The student later confessed, as The New York Times first reported, ushering in a strange future for higher ed in a world in which powerful...
If Affirmative Action Ends, College Admissions May Be Changed Forever
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — In 1964, hoping to erase its image as a privileged cloister for white rich families, Wesleyan University contacted 400 Black high school students from around the country to persuade them to apply.
How a ‘weed out’ class led to a renowned professor’s dismissal
Learn how students taking an organic chemistry class with a renowned professor made a petition that led to the teacher’s dismissal on the latest episode of “Something Offbeat.”
Academic Freedom Is Not a Matter of Opinion
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. After declining to renew the contract of an adjunct professor, the president of Hamline...
Oklahoma Daily
OU Student Veterans Association to move to new Union location
A new area for student veterans will replace the old Starbucks in the Oklahoma Memorial Union to provide various opportunities and services. The discussion behind the Veterans Zone began when the Student Veterans Association started looking for a more central location for its offices, which was located in the Accessibility and Disability Resource Center, according to a university spokesperson. Once completed, the zone will have the potential to serve several hundred student veterans.
‘Teach the Truth:’ Black Professor Rebels Against DeSantis’ WOKE Law Restricting Teachings on Race
This Black man is not going to stand for Black history being white-washed. Dr. Marvin Dunn, a professor emeritus at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, has gone against Florida governor Ron DeSantis‘ law prohibiting lessons on race with his “Teach the Truth” tour, where he highlights racism in the state.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Medical Humanities Scholars program emphasizes interdisciplinary approach to premedical education
Premedical students at OU highlighted the benefits and opportunities of OU's Medical Humanities Scholars program, which includes provisional acceptance into the OU College of Medicine. According to Sarah Tracy, director of the Medical Humanities Program, the program emphasizes preparation for a medical career through the study of the basic sciences,...
