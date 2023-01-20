ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, PA

Pa. State Police confirm man reported missing has died

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. ( WETM ) – Police have confirmed that a Tioga County man reported missing earlier this month has died.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield confirmed with 18 News that 26-year-old Roger Hurd has died. He was reported missing earlier this month, last seen in the morning on January 2.

Original Report: Pa. State Police searching for missing person

According to his obituary, Hurd passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Police initially entered Hurd into the missing persons database on Jan. 3 after they were unable to find him by following a cellphone ping to Lindley N.Y.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

