ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton Presents: A Winter Carnival

January 24 [Boca Raton, FL] – ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton is hosting a community-wide event on Sunday, January 29th, from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm. The public is invited to visit the community and enjoy a petting zoo, face-painting, carnival games, and sweet & savory treats. The address is 5910 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487. Service animals allowed with up-to-date vaccination paperwork submitted.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Itz Why® LLC and Lynn Lessell (The Identity Coach) Celebrate IPP Inner Power Partners’® 1st Birthday!

Boca Raton, January 23, 2023 – Itz Why® LLC and Lynn Lessell (The Identity Coach) celebrate Inner Power Partners’® (IPP) first birthday and its incredible success, taking place at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton, Florida from 5 pm- 8 pm, on January 25, 2023, featuring IPP® members from all four IPP® locations, Basic Booth featuring Jeremy Norfus, and representatives of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, who will highlight the occasion with a ribbon cutting.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Shadowood 16 in West Boca Raton Set To Close

A staple in the West Boca Raton area will be closing its doors soon. Earlier today it was announced that Shadowood 16 cinemas in West Boca Raton will be closing as part of the Regal Cinemas Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shadowood 16 has been a popular location in the community since...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute Opens in Jupiter

Florida Atlantic University celebrated the opening of the FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute at FAU’s John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The official launch of the institute heralds a new era in neuroscience research, education and community engagement. The multimillion-dollar, 58,000-square-foot facility will serve as a “beacon of hope” for the study and amelioration of numerous brain and behavioral disorders.
JUPITER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy