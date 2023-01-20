Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Shares Touching Tribute Photo After Her Death

Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
Grave Of Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Had To Be 'Slightly' Moved To Make Room For Elvis' Late Daughter: Source
In order for Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest beside her late kid, Benjamin Keough, and her famous father, Elvis Presley, her son's grave at Graceland had to be "slightly" moved. "They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," an estate staffer confirmed to a news outlet, with Presley's rep doubling down on the claim on Thursday, January 19.Photos obtained by a separate news outlet on Wednesday, January 18, showed the mother-of-four's grave being prepared next to Keough, who died in 2020 by suicide at age 27.EERIE PREMONITION:...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
Riley Keough Is Seen In 1st Photos After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Passing Ahead Of Graceland Memorial
Riley Keough, 33, looked downcast as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead before her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s funeral. The Daisy & The Six star was seen descending down the stairs of a private plane as she held a baby — apparently a daughter with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015, on Saturday, January 21 in the first images since Lisa’s death, published by Daily Mail.
Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye
Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
msn.com
Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'
Austin Butler is looking back at the difficult time he had grieving his mother while going back to work. During The Hollywood Reporter's new Actor Roundtable discussion, the Elvis actor, 31, opened up about the death of his mom Lori, who died of cancer in 2014 when he was 23. Butler recalled questioning his acting career during that time period and the emotional experience he had making MTV's The Shannara Chronicles while missing his late mother.
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
msn.com
Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death
Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
musictimes.com
Priscilla Presley Already On The Verge of an Emotional Breakdown Before Lisa Marie's Death
Prior to Lisa Marie Presley's death, Priscilla Presley was reputedly on the verge of a mental collapse. The broken-hearted widow of Elvis had her friends terribly concerned since she was trying to deal with Lisa Marie's prior drug issues and her violent court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. The...
BET
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter
Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the first photo of their new baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
Lisa Marie Presley’s sarcophagus revealed at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley’s sarcophagus has been revealed at Graceland, ahead of her memorial service Sunday. The daughter of rock ‘n roll king Elvis Presley will be buried in the backyard of the clan’s compound, next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. She will also be across from her dad, who died of a heart attack in 1977. Photos of Lisa and Benjamin together have been placed in front of their monuments, according to the Daily Mail. Benjamin’s sarcophagus had to be moved to make room for his mother. A plaque that will go on top...
AOL Corp
Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years
Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls
Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial
Billy Corgan and Axl Rose are also scheduled to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54, during the program at Graceland Lisa Marie Presley's fans and loved ones gathered at Elvis Presley's home at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for the late singer's memorial on Sunday morning. Ahead of the program, during which her mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, Axl Rose and more will celebrate her life, Lisa Marie's family and friends were seen embracing at the service. Elvis star Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber arrived...
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Vanessa Hudgens Has One Word For Ex-Partner Austin Butler And His 'Elvis' Voice
Fans pointed out that Butler’s voice still sounded akin to Elvis Presley during his appearance – and win – at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.
Lisa Marie Presley mourned in memorial service at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hundreds of mourners gathered at Graceland on Sunday morning to pay their respects to singer Lisa Marie Presley in a memorial service at the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, she inherited from her father, rock legend Elvis Presley.
Comments / 0