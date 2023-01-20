ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Texan

Mary E. Hood

Mary Evelyn Hood, 90, a retired educator passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The graveside service at the Breckenridge Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mary is survived by Larry Smith, nephew; Tommy Hood, nephew; and Kathy O’Shields, niece.
Breckenridge Texan

Annual Stephens County Junior Livestock Show highlights showmanship, as well as animals and ag projects

For 65 years, the youth of Stephens County have been coming together to exhibit their agriculture animal projects in the local livestock show. The 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show and Sale included more than 120 kids participating in the annual event from Thursday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Stephens County Agriculture/Expo Center.
BigCountryHomepage

Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
Breckenridge Texan

Erna Quiram

Erna was born at home in Weinert, Texas, on March 16, 1938, to Henry and Meta Rueffer. Erna lost her hearing at the age of six as a result of Scarlet fever. She attended the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas. In preparation for entering the workforce, Erna also received special office training from Nixon-Clay College in Austin, Texas.
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

