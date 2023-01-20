Read full article on original website
BISD Board of Trustees honored for School Board Appreciation Month
Students, faculty and administrators from the local schools honored the seven members of the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees at their meeting last week. January is School Board Appreciation Month. “This is School Board Appreciation Month,” Superintendent Bryan Allen said. “And this is the time of the year...
Breckenridge school board approves four-day school week, starting this Fall
Beginning this Fall, students in Breckenridge schools will go to class just four days a week, rather than the traditional five, after the school board voted unanimously (with one member absent) for the change in a special meeting at noon today, Tuesday, Jan. 24. The details about things such as...
ktxs.com
Juvenile shoots at school bus while kids are getting off, injuring one child in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A juvenile shot at a school bus on 202 Arnold Boulevard as kids were getting off, leaving one with minor injuries. Police responded to a call from an AISD bus driver saying a bus was shot while driving its normal route. APD said a female student...
City Commissioners turn down bid for American Legion building, approve sign-on bonuses for new employees
After meeting in closed-door session about the former American Legion building, the Breckenridge City Commissioners turned down an offer to buy the building and voted to make some changes to the bid process. The action took place during the Jan. 10 meeting. “I move to reject the received bid for...
Mary E. Hood
Mary Evelyn Hood, 90, a retired educator passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The graveside service at the Breckenridge Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mary is survived by Larry Smith, nephew; Tommy Hood, nephew; and Kathy O’Shields, niece.
Abilene Zoo prepares to say goodbye to lion pride before their trip home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The lions at the Abilene Zoo will return to their home habitat in Fort Worth. For the past couple years, Abilene has been a temporary home for Saba, Abagebe and Jabulani. The lions came to visit West Texas while the Fort Worth zoo underwent habitat renovations. Now that the construction is […]
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene veteran’s service dog has been missing for days
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene veteran is asking the community for help locating her beloved service dog who has now been missing for days. UPDATE – Mars has been found Marine Corps veteran Samantha says her service dogs Mars and Molly got out after they moved to a new home off S 12th and […]
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
UPDATE: Police shoot Abilene man who pulled a handgun when ordered to show his hands
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A male was shot in North Abilene by police after reaching towards a handgun when ordered to show his hands. On Sunday, January 22 around 6:30 p.m., APD responded to a request to check a broken window at a home in the 3500 block of North 9th street. Upon arrival, police […]
Stephens County Commissioners approve fuel bids, take care of routine business
At their first meeting of the new year, the Stephens County Commissioners approved the two fuel bids they received and took care of several other business items. They also did not take any action on a burn ban for the county. On Jan. 9, the commissioners opened bids from All...
Annual Stephens County Junior Livestock Show highlights showmanship, as well as animals and ag projects
For 65 years, the youth of Stephens County have been coming together to exhibit their agriculture animal projects in the local livestock show. The 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show and Sale included more than 120 kids participating in the annual event from Thursday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Stephens County Agriculture/Expo Center.
Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law
ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
SCJLS 2023: Chloe Pugh, Violet Fitch earn top awards in Poultry Division
Class 12 – 1. Josiah Moreno; 2. Hannah Moreno; 3. Violet Fitch. Class 13– 1. Hannah Moreno; 2. Josiah Moreno; 3. Jaiven Rodriguez. Class 14 – 1. Chloe Pugh; 2. Violet Fitch; 3. Tristan Diza; 4. Chloe Pugh. Grand Champion – Pen of Poultry: Chloe Pugh.
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
SCJLS 2023: Top honors in Goat Division go to Addison Duncan and MacKenzie Cloud
This year’s Goat Division in the Stephens County Junior Livestock Show featured six classes of breeding goats and three classes of market goats. Don Kelm of Stephenville judged the contest, and Matt Colbert of Lubbock judged the showmanship portion of the competition. The results of the Goat Division are...
Only 1/10th of potential jurors show up in Abilene mattress murder, trial could last 2+ weeks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only 1/10th of potential jurors who could hear the trial of an Abilene father and son accused of killing their neighbor over a mattress left in an alley showed up to start court proceedings that could last two or more weeks. 1,000 potential jurors were set to show up at the […]
Breckenridge Texan introduces new column by Jean Hayworth, focusing on local history
The Breckenridge Texan is introducing a new twice-a-month column by retired teacher/journalist Jean Hayworth, who now works part-time at the Swenson Memorial Museum, Breckenridge’s historical museum. Hayworth, who was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, joined the U.S. Navy as soon as she turned 18. After Boot Camp, she was sent...
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
Erna Quiram
Erna was born at home in Weinert, Texas, on March 16, 1938, to Henry and Meta Rueffer. Erna lost her hearing at the age of six as a result of Scarlet fever. She attended the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas. In preparation for entering the workforce, Erna also received special office training from Nixon-Clay College in Austin, Texas.
