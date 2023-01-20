ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
US to develop nuclear engine to power crewed missions to Mars

NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency said on Tuesday they will jointly develop a nuclear thermal rocket engine that will help the US stage crewed missions to Mars. The agencies plan to develop and demonstrate advanced nuclear thermal propulsion technology as early as 2027, according to a joint...
First Asteroid to Buzz Earth in 2023 Came Closer Than Many Satellites

An asteroid passed by closer to Earth this month than most large telecom satellites, and our telescopes didn't spot the space rock until it already had us in its rear view. Asteroid 2023 AV was spotted by the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona on Jan. 13, a day after it made its flyby, passing just 5,704 miles (9,180 kilometers) above Earth's surface. For context, geosynchronous orbits -- "sweet spots" where many communications satellites reside -- are over 22,000 miles (35,000 kilometers) in altitude.
This Week in Spaceflight: Rocket Lab Attempts First U.S. Launch, SpaceX Starship Test, and More

Observers along the U.S. East Coast could be in for a treat this week, as Rocket Lab is set to perform the first launch of an Electron rocket from its new Virginia launch pad. Rocket Lab, SpaceX, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are all planning to perform launches in the coming days, and NASA is beginning a series of solemn events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster. Here’s what’s happening in the world of spaceflight this week.
NASA’s Geotail Mission Ends: Data Recorder Failure Halts Operations

After 30 years in orbit, mission operations for the joint NASA–JAXA Geotail spacecraft have ended, after the failure of the spacecraft’s remaining data recorder. Since its launch on July 24, 1992, Geotail orbited Earth, gathering an immense dataset on the structure and dynamics of the magnetosphere, Earth’s protective magnetic bubble. Geotail was originally slated for a four-year run, but the mission was extended several times due to its high-quality data return, which contributed to over a thousand scientific publications.
What is the environmental cost of sending used cars to low-income countries?

Many used cars are exported to low- and medium-income countries (LMICs) after 10-15 years in developed markets. This means their emission levels tend to be higher, which in turn could lead to an increase in respiratory health conditions. As the World Economic Forum (WEF) reports, a fair net zero transition requires accountability for the outdated carpool that LMICs are left with. Without decarbonization of road transport everywhere, such a transition is impossible.
Thailand welcomes first Chinese tourists after almost three years

Chinese tourists are again being welcomed in Thailand as the Chinese New Year celebrations took place this past weekend. No quarantine, no tests, it is easy to enter the country and enjoy everything the country has to offer. For the Thai tourism industry, this is good news. Chinese tourists represented...
Mars Hub Launches Independent Cosmos Application Chain

Mars Hub, the original Terra lending system, made an announcement on January 31 about the launch of its separate Cosmos application chain. This announcement was accompanied by the distribution of MARS tokens to customers who held Terra Classic during any of the two snapshots. According to a statement released on...
Vikram Sarabhai: The Father of India's Space Programme

Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai was an Indian scientist and innovator who is considered to be the father of India's space program. He was born in India and received his early education there before going on to study in the United Kingdom. Sarabhai was a pioneering researcher in the field of cosmic rays, and his work laid the foundation for many of the discoveries that were made in this field in the 20th century. He was also instrumental in establishing several scientific institutions in India, including the Physical Research Laboratory, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.
Aviation industry welcomes delay of EU’s Entry Exit System

The EU’s Entry Exit System (EES), the new smart border system for non-EU nationals, was supposed to be introduced in May 2023, but was postponed to November the same year. By that date, non-EU citizens who currently do not need a visa to enter Europe will be expected to apply for an ETIAS travel authorization, which requires non-residents to fill out an application form and pay a €7 fee before they travel.

