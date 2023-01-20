Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai was an Indian scientist and innovator who is considered to be the father of India's space program. He was born in India and received his early education there before going on to study in the United Kingdom. Sarabhai was a pioneering researcher in the field of cosmic rays, and his work laid the foundation for many of the discoveries that were made in this field in the 20th century. He was also instrumental in establishing several scientific institutions in India, including the Physical Research Laboratory, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

