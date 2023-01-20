ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin is doing well, but still faces lengthy recovery, friend says

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NBX1_0kLglSe100

Damar Hamlin, who three weeks ago suffered a cardiac arrest during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals, is home now, but according to his marketing representative, he still faces a lengthy recovery.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or aftereffects,” Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, told The Associated Press.

Hamlin has been getting out some, Rooney said. He visited the Bills at their training facility and tweeted that he watched them in playoff games, but It’s unlikely Hamlin will be able to travel to any playoff games, Rooney said.

“Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in a position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

According to ESPN, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said Thursday that he hoped to see Hamlin at some point this weekend when the Bengals visit the Bills for Sunday’s AFC divisional round game.

Hamlin was tackling Higgins in the game in Cincinnati when he collapsed.

“I’m pretty sure we’re just going to chop it up, laughs and giggles and just be happy to see him,” Higgins said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
CINCINNATI, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFL playoffs: Cowboys battle 49ers in heavyweight NFC divisional round clash

Many consider the NFL playoffs divisional round to be the best weekend in football. If that’s the case, we might have saved the best matchup for last. The Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers and renew their historic rivalry. Will the Cowboys reach the NFC championship game for the first time in 27 years? Or will the 49ers head back for the second straight season and third time in four years?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
155K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy