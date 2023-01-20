Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the AlarmJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
Father bought shotgun more than two weeks before apparent murder-suicide
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than two weeks before 51-year-old Christopher Wood killed himself and his 14-year-old daughter, Ava, in an apparent murder-suicide, he legally purchased the shotgun that was used during the tragic incident. Tom Newton, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, confirms to NewsChannel 9 that Christopher Wood purchased the gun […]
New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself
An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
WKTV
Madison County man sentenced in double-fatal crash
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A Madison County man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges last week after he was involved in a crash that killed two women. Madison County District Attorney William Gabor says on July 20, 2022, 36-year-old Justin Haines was driving 90 to 100 miles per hour on Route 92 while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. Haines passed several vehicles on the wrong side of the road before finally losing control near the intersection with West Lake Road, crashing into another vehicle.
Police seek public’s help to find 14-year-old Camillus girl
Camillus, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old Camillus girl. Olyvia JV Albright was last seen Jan. 9 wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sweatshirt and white shoes, the Camillus police department said in Facebook post on Saturday. The North Syracuse police department also asked for the public’s help in finding the teen.
Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing Skills
Recent events caused so much chaos in the city of Riggie's that our community has had to call on UPD's finest. Ever since the bail reform crime has seemed to be a norm, but Utica Police is not having it. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen crime skyrocket but reassure the mayor will not let these crimes go unsolved. As sworn protectors of our community, the men who put their lives on the line every day have no problem in doing so. Because of the spike in teenage mischief our good guys have opened up a place to let out frustration. The YMCA which once was an abandoned building is now home to a Newly renovated boxing gym. Ran by no other than the city's finest Utica police invites teens to participate in learning discipline as well as protecting themselves. This is a way for the youth to learn conflict resolution as a pose to pick up guns.
36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police said. Alice Porter stabbed a 40-year-old woman at 12:26 a.m. at 1511 North State Street Sunday morning, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The woman was taken...
21-year-old Syracuse woman shot in the leg off Oakwood Ave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries on Saturday, January 21 around 12:43 p.m. at Grape Terrace off Oakwood Ave. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the reported shooting at 131 Grape Terrace, and at the same time, received information that the victim was in a private […]
Man arrested after hitting woman in face with hammer in Syracuse, robbing her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman in the face with a hammer and robbed her in Syracuse. William Hunt, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Nov. 18 robbery at 1540 E. Genesee St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
14-year-old girl, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl and her 51-year-old father in central New York. Officers were dispatched to a home at 6 Triangle Place around 8:30 a.m. Friday after a woman called to ask police to check on her daughter and her estranged husband, Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck said at a news conference, according to WSYR-TV. The woman told authorities that her daughter did not show up for school on Friday and that no one answered the door, despite the fact that there were cars in the driveway, Syracuse.com reported.
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
14-year-old girl fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide by dad in Baldwinsville home
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Baldwinsville home Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. It appears the girl’s father killed her and then killed himself. They were found dead in two separate bedrooms, with Ava found in a bed, police said.
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
11 arrested after four day operation in Onondaga County focusing on weapons/narcotics trafficking
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11 people were arrested and 10 illegal guns/weapons were seized after a four-day operation in Onondaga County by the New York State Police Department. From January 18 through January 22, the NYSPD focused on weapons and narcotics trafficking. During the operation, five two-person teams managed traffic stops and investigations in […]
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Respond to Chestnut Street Stabbing
On January 21 Ithaca Police Officers responded to a residence in the 100 Block of Chestnut Street after receiving a report of a person who was stabbed. Upon arrival Officers located a resident who had sustained a stab wound to their torso. Officers interviewed the victim and one other person on scene however at this time the identity of the suspect is still unknown.
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
Comments / 0