ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
CNET

5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space

Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
Detroit News

US to develop nuclear engine to power crewed missions to Mars

NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency said on Tuesday they will jointly develop a nuclear thermal rocket engine that will help the US stage crewed missions to Mars. The agencies plan to develop and demonstrate advanced nuclear thermal propulsion technology as early as 2027, according to a joint...
Simplemost

NASA astronaut becomes first Native American woman to conduct spacewalk

Nicole Mann became the first Native American woman to complete a spacewalk. Mann conducted the spacewalk with Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata on Friday. They spent more than 7 hours working on a platform where solar arrays will be installed later this year, NASA said. “The installation is part of a...
Gizmodo

This Week in Spaceflight: Rocket Lab Attempts First U.S. Launch, SpaceX Starship Test, and More

Observers along the U.S. East Coast could be in for a treat this week, as Rocket Lab is set to perform the first launch of an Electron rocket from its new Virginia launch pad. Rocket Lab, SpaceX, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are all planning to perform launches in the coming days, and NASA is beginning a series of solemn events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster. Here’s what’s happening in the world of spaceflight this week.
MARYLAND STATE
Tri-City Herald

Watch astronauts embark on first spacewalk of 2023 as sun rises below space station

Two Expedition 68 crew members aboard the International Space Station set off on the first spacewalk of the year, just as the sun began to rise over the South Pacific. At 8:14 a.m EST on Friday, Jan. 20, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata exited the Quest airlock of the ISS to begin a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Geotail Mission Ends: Data Recorder Failure Halts Operations

After 30 years in orbit, mission operations for the joint NASA–JAXA Geotail spacecraft have ended, after the failure of the spacecraft’s remaining data recorder. Since its launch on July 24, 1992, Geotail orbited Earth, gathering an immense dataset on the structure and dynamics of the magnetosphere, Earth’s protective magnetic bubble. Geotail was originally slated for a four-year run, but the mission was extended several times due to its high-quality data return, which contributed to over a thousand scientific publications.
MARYLAND STATE
SpaceNews.com

Thales Alenia Space leading another ESA push to develop quantum comms

TAMPA, Fla. — Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract to develop quantum technologies in another push by the European Space Agency (ESA) to use the behavior of subatomic particles to make communications more secure. The European satellite maker said Jan. 23 it is leading a consortium called TeQuantS,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy