Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
SpaceX Dragon capsule to be 5-person 'lifeboat' in event of ISS emergency
On Wednesday (Jan. 18), NASA plans to start moving astronaut Frank Rubio's seat liner from a Russian Soyuz spacecraft over to SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule Endurance.
WRAL
SpaceX's most powerful rocket returns to flight and nails synchronized landing
CNN — SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, the towering launch vehicle known for its boosters' aerial acrobatics and synchronized landings when returning to Earth, took to the skies Sunday, delivering national security payloads to orbit for the US military. The mission, called USSF-67, took off at 5:56 p.m. ET from...
Buzz Aldrin: 5 Things About The Astronaut, 93, Who Got Married For The 4th Time
Buzz Aldrin is an American astronaut who piloted famous NASA missions in the 1960s. He became an icon after he and Neil Armstrong walked on the moon in 1969. Buzz has been married four times to four different women. Buzz Aldrin proved you can find love at any age! The...
Russia to launch mission to rescue stranded ISS crew after meteoroid strike
Moscow will launch a rescue vessel to the International Space Station next month to bring home three crew members who are in effect stuck in orbit after their original capsule was hit by a meteoroid. The docked Soyuz MS-22 sprang a major leak last month, spraying radiator coolant into space...
United Launch Alliance's newest rocket, Vulcan, arrives at Cape Canaveral launch site
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- ...
Detroit News
US to develop nuclear engine to power crewed missions to Mars
NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency said on Tuesday they will jointly develop a nuclear thermal rocket engine that will help the US stage crewed missions to Mars. The agencies plan to develop and demonstrate advanced nuclear thermal propulsion technology as early as 2027, according to a joint...
SpaceX aced a massive Starship milestone ahead of orbital launch
SpaceX finally completed its first-ever full flight-like wet dress rehearsal of Starship. "This was the first time an integrated Ship and Booster were fully loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant," the private space firm explained on Twitter. The new milestone brings us one crucial step closer to...
The mysterious iron ball at the center of the Earth may have stopped spinning and reversed direction
A new study suggests Earth's inner core may have paused and reversed direction, shedding further light on how different layers of the Earth interact.
Nasa to test nuclear rockets that could fly astronauts to Mars in record time
Nasa has unveiled plans to test nuclear-powered rockets that would fly astronauts to Mars in ultra-fast time. The agency has partnered with the US government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) to demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space as soon as 2027, it announced on Tuesday. The...
NASA funding space plane that will fly on Saturn’s moon Titan
"Flying on Titan would be relatively easy thanks to its low gravity and thick atmosphere." The post NASA funding space plane that will fly on Saturn’s moon Titan appeared first on Talker.
NASA starts designing futuristic space telescope to hunt for alien Earths
NASA's latest flagship telescope is still in its first year of science, but the agency isn't only hard at work building its successor — it's starting to plan that next mission's successor as well.
NASA astronaut becomes first Native American woman to conduct spacewalk
Nicole Mann became the first Native American woman to complete a spacewalk. Mann conducted the spacewalk with Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata on Friday. They spent more than 7 hours working on a platform where solar arrays will be installed later this year, NASA said. “The installation is part of a...
South Korea's lunar probe captures stunning Earth, moon images
The country's first lunar probe has returned some striking images of Earth and the moon.
Gizmodo
This Week in Spaceflight: Rocket Lab Attempts First U.S. Launch, SpaceX Starship Test, and More
Observers along the U.S. East Coast could be in for a treat this week, as Rocket Lab is set to perform the first launch of an Electron rocket from its new Virginia launch pad. Rocket Lab, SpaceX, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are all planning to perform launches in the coming days, and NASA is beginning a series of solemn events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster. Here’s what’s happening in the world of spaceflight this week.
Tri-City Herald
Watch astronauts embark on first spacewalk of 2023 as sun rises below space station
Two Expedition 68 crew members aboard the International Space Station set off on the first spacewalk of the year, just as the sun began to rise over the South Pacific. At 8:14 a.m EST on Friday, Jan. 20, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata exited the Quest airlock of the ISS to begin a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Geotail Mission Ends: Data Recorder Failure Halts Operations
After 30 years in orbit, mission operations for the joint NASA–JAXA Geotail spacecraft have ended, after the failure of the spacecraft’s remaining data recorder. Since its launch on July 24, 1992, Geotail orbited Earth, gathering an immense dataset on the structure and dynamics of the magnetosphere, Earth’s protective magnetic bubble. Geotail was originally slated for a four-year run, but the mission was extended several times due to its high-quality data return, which contributed to over a thousand scientific publications.
SpaceNews.com
Thales Alenia Space leading another ESA push to develop quantum comms
TAMPA, Fla. — Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract to develop quantum technologies in another push by the European Space Agency (ESA) to use the behavior of subatomic particles to make communications more secure. The European satellite maker said Jan. 23 it is leading a consortium called TeQuantS,...
