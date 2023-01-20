ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

fargounderground.com

Fifth Annual Hotdish Festival Coming To Drekker Brewing February 5th

On Sunday, February 5th from 1-4 pm, Drekker Brewing Company is hosting the “hottest” event in the Midwest — The Fargo Hotdish Festival. A day of food and fun that gives guests another excuse to pull out their favorite holiday stretchy pants. The Fifth Annual Fargo Hotdish...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
MOORHEAD, MN
fargounderground.com

Winter PRIDE Returns In February With New Events

Fargo-Moorhead PRIDE is one of the largest rural Pride celebrations in the nation. The event annually draws tens of thousands from around the Midwest and Canada. The winters can be long in Fargo, and in the past, Winter PRIDE events have been a welcome respite from the cold nights and now Winter PRIDE is back!
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

Public invited to event to meet new Valley Senior Services Director

Valley Senior Services invites the public to BINGO and Pie with Paul open house event ahead of Giving Hearts Day on Thursday, January 26 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at Ed Clapp Senior Center, 2801 32nd Ave S, Fargo. The event is an opportunity for area seniors, community members...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN

One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
fargounderground.com

Country legends Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk to play West Fargo this summer

EPIC Events announced that country legends Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk will play the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Thursday, August 10th at 7 p.m. Since their debut on “Star Search” in the early 1980’s, Sawyer Brown has gone on to release 23 studio albums with more than 50 chart singles. In addition to the band’s success on country radio, the group has taken home CMA, ACM, CMT and MCN awards. However, Sawyer Brown is most known for their wildly entertaining live performances having played more than 4500 shows across the world. Sawyer Brown is a five-man band including singer Mark Miller, keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard, lead guitarist Shayne Hill, bassist Jim Scholten, and drummer Joe Smyth.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Fargo man dies in snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo water rate increase to hit utility bills in February

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in West Fargo will see a water rate increase on their city utility bills starting in February. West Fargo purchases water from the City of Fargo, and Fargo adjusted the water rate they charge from $3.25/1,000 gallons to $3.65/1,000 gallons. This is a cost difference of $0.40/1,000 gallons.
WEST FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

WFPD Officer awarded the Purple Heart

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. awarded Officer Tim Brown with a Purple Heart. Officer Brown suffered a heart attack on October 31, 2021, while he was booking two women into the Cass County Jail. WFPD said the Purple Heart is given to those who...
WEST FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints

(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
FARGO, ND

