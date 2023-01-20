Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Woman questions risk, reward after police chase leads to truck crashing into her home
DES MOINES, Iowa — At Des Moines City Council, a womanwhose home was crashed into during a police chase criticized the police department. We first told you about this chase ending in a crash back in December. After a traffic maneuver to stop the vehicle, police say the suspect...
KCCI.com
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
KCCI.com
Fire starts in West Des Moines apartment overnight
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. It happened between the West Mixmaster and Valley High School and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters found...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
KCCI.com
2 detained after deadly Des Moines shooting have been released
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the remaining two people who were detained following adeadly shooting at a Des Moines outreach center on Monday. Police arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to the shooting. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. The other two people detained by police have been released without charges.
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
KCCI.com
2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
KCCI.com
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police not releasing video of teenager's shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police tell KCCI they are not planning to release any video or audio in connection with adeadly shooting where multiple officers fired their weapons and killed a teenager. Officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute in December. It happened...
KCCI.com
18-year-old charged after deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines outreach center. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.
Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting
**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal new details in deadly shooting at Des Moines youth outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused ofkilling two students and seriously injuring a staff member at a Des Moines youth outreach center shot each victim multiple times, according to newly released court documents. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder,...
KCCI.com
Activist Will Keeps recovering after being shot at Des Moines youth center he founded
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie confirmed on Monday that activist and rapper Will Keeps was injured during adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here in Des Moines. The shooting was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk...
yourfortdodge.com
Inmate Claims Abuse of Power by Webster County Detective Under Investigation
The DCI has been investigating a Webster County Detective since October 2022 and although he has been put on administrative leave, no charges have been filed and additional information has not been disclosed. Webster County Sheriff’s Detective Tom Steck was put on administrative leave in November. When an officer...
Des Moines Police investigate homicide on Sunday morning
DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department are investigating a death early Sunday morning as a homicide. Police say that at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to 3700 block of E. 39th Court Avenue after reports of a person down near the area. Upon arrival the first responders found an adult […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify 36-year-old man killed in shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man whodied from a gunshot wound on Sunday. Police say 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, of Des Moines, was killed after a shooting in the 3700 block of East 39th Court. It happened prior to 6:30 a.m. Police have ruled...
Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside
(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
KCCI.com
Iowa mother believes daughter was burned by bleach at daycare
GRIMES, Iowa — A Clive mother discovered burns on her toddler's body and now she wants to know what happened to her at day care. She believes her daughter may have been burned by bleach at the Yellow Brick Road Day Care in Grimes. "I was definitely upset. Very...
Adair County Arrest Report: Bridgewater woman arrested on warrant for Animal Neglect; Ames man arrested on drug charges
(Adair Co) A Bridgewater woman was arrested on two Adair County warrants with a total of ten charges of Animal Neglect with Serious Injury or Death. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Michelle Renee Evans was arrested on January 16th. She was held on $20,000 cash only bond.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
