Geary County Booking Report Jan. 19-20
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds were posted. Photos were unavailable. Dominique Patrick, Domestic battery, Arrested 1/18. Alexandria Eisenhauer, DUI-liquor / drugs, Possession of...
Salina woman who allegedly attempted to steal lighter faces multiple charges
A Salina woman with multiple active warrants was arrested after she allegedly tried to steal a lighter from a dollar store on Monday. Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General, 2000 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a theft in progress. Once there, an officer located Kelli Shumaker, 38, of Salina, inside the store, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Woman suspect in custody, police ID victim in Salina murder
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide that occurred in central Salina have a suspect in custody. On Sunday morning, law enforcement dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street, according to a media release. First...
RCPD looks for suspect following armed robbery in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a suspect following an aggravated robbery incident. The RCPD reports the crime took place at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20. An individual armed with a handgun entered a restaurant, stole $570 […]
WIBW
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating second jewelry theft reported at Manhattan Town Center
Riley County Police are investigating a Friday jewelry theft at Manhattan Town Center, the second in two days at the shopping center. Monday’s RCPD activity report, noted Kay Jewelers was victimized Friday evening, when an unknown man stole a white and yellow gold necklace, valued at $6,500. The theft was reported one day after JCPenney also reported the theft of a 10k white gold carat diamond ring from its store, valued at $6,250.
WIBW
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary
MILTONVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Cloud County officials are attempting to identify a man and search for information about a recent burglary in Miltonvale. The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 23, it is in search of information from the public about a burglary at T&T Service at 12 E. Ash Ave. in Miltonvale.
WIBW
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond. Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
Armed robbery: Suspect took $570 from restaurant cash register
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at a restaurant in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An individual armed with a...
Manhattan man involved in crash that sent woman to hospital
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.—One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner tractor driven by James M. Peterson, 52, Manhattan, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the downtown St. Joseph exit. The vehicle changed...
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating robbery of Manhattan Dairy Queen
Riley County Police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred Friday night at Dairy Queen, at 1015 North 3rd Street. According to RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote, an armed individual robbed the restaurant around 10:15 p.m. Friday taking all the money from the registers, which totaled just under $600. That individual then fled the area. Police have yet to arrest a suspect in that case.
Police, KBI investigating Sunday homicide in central Salina
Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in central Salina. According to information released this morning by the Salina Police Department, on Sunday morning law enforcement dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. "Salina Police...
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
JCPD: Search continues for 3 children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina
A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
WIBW
Riley Co. district magistrate judge hopefuls to be interviewed in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three hopefuls for an open district magistrate judge position in Riley County will be interviewed in the Riley Co. Courthouse in Manhattan. Kansas Courts says the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Riley Co. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple.
Geary County Register of Deeds issues a warning about a scam
Veterans are being informed by the Geary County Register of Deeds Office about a scam originating in the Phoenix, AZ area that involves paying for copies of their discharge papers, commonly referred to as a DD214. The Register of Deeds Office said the scam is by a company called "DD214" Direct" who said that they will attempt to file the documents and charge money to do so.
1350kman.com
Manhattan man arrested after reports of shots fired
A Manhattan was arrested early Friday morning after a report of shots fired in the area of Brook Lane. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were called out just after 3 a.m. A man and a woman who live in the home reported another man had tried to forcibly enter the home.
