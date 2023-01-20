Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Related
WDTV
Philippi receives historic grant for water reservoir
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Philippi is celebrating a historic grant. Philippi has received the largest grant the city has ever seen, $10 million to be exact. That money will go towards the construction of a water reservoir to serve as a secondary water supply. The total project will cost about $15 million.
WDTV
Bridgeport residents to see changes to their water bill in April
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council covered a variety of topics at its council meeting. Council voted in favor of an ordinance that raised water rates in the city. However, customers will not see this on their bill until April. The increase comes as the city purchased its water...
Metro News
House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
WDTV
UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: The Buckhannon Police Department said Christopher Cochran has been safely found. The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help to find a man missing for more than a week. According to the BPD, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital on...
Elkins wants to have a TIF—what is that?
Earlier this month, the Elkins City Council voted to apply to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development for authority to form a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district.
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing Harrison County man, possibly armed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is searching for a Harrison County man last seen in August. 32-year-old Justin Ryan Golden was last seen in West Milford on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the WVSP. Troopers said Golden is described as being fully tattooed, 6′ tall and...
wvpublic.org
Pleasants Power Station Workers Say They'll Testify To Save Plant
A northern West Virginia power plant is scheduled to shut down at the end of May, but the plant’s employees have spoken in favor of preventing that. Several dozen workers at the Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County sent a letter to the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The...
WDTV
Charles M. Pratt, Jr.
Charles M. Pratt, Jr., 98 of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, in the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Salem on July 17, 1924, a son of the late Charles M. Pratt and Eva Mae (Wise) Pratt. On May 13, 1946, he married Betty...
Bridgeport Police searching for owner of this pickup truck
The Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of a pickup truck that they left the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 on Monday.
WVU issues alert after 1 person shot along Grant Ave. in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY)- West Virginia University Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. The incident happened late Monday, in the 500 block of Grant Avenue, according to a press release from the university. Police officers arrived at the scene at about 11:45 p.m. after one person had been shot, according to the release. […]
wajr.com
Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Grant Avenue at 11:45 p.m. One person was shot, and the suspected shooter fled toward Beechurst Avenue and Third Street.
WDTV
Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess
Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess, 70, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, and went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023. Born on November 13, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Thomas M. and Georgia (Bower) Parrill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David Rae Hess. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law and sister Jim and Marjorie (Parrill) Jones as well as her brother Thomas Melvin Parrill, Jr. Marilyn graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1970 and Alderson Broaddus College in 1974, as a student of one of the earliest classes of the newly (at that time) created Physician’s Assistant program. She began working for Dr. Hess and they married on November 18, 1978. They were married for nearly 34 years. She loved animals and was a very active supporter of the Harrison County Humane Society. As a volunteer, she worked for many years in the thrift shop which provided funding to the shelter. Through her dedication, she was able to help save many animals and adopted many herself. She was an avid fan of horses and enjoyed many long trail rides where she made great memories and friends. Because of her many contributions to society, she received the Michael L. Benedum Fellow award in 2010. As per Mr. Benedum’s engraved quote, which is an accurate description of Marilyn’s heart, “It is our duty to sow and to nurture, leaving it to others to harvest the fruits of our efforts…in a way that will bring the greatest good to the greatest number.” Marilyn was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church and also had fond memories of Simpson Creek Baptist Church which her family attended in her younger years. Surviving are her stepson Dr. David Elwood Hess of Bridgeport and stepdaughter Kimberly Rae (Hess) Heavner and husband Greg of Flintstone, MD. Though they were her stepchildren, both David and Kimberly firmly believe in the truism “No labels, just family.” Marilyn will always be an irreplaceable part of their lives. Marilyn is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she loved deeply and who gave her much joy: Ben Hess, Andy Hess, and Emily Hess, all of Morgantown, WV, as well as Rosanna (Heavner) Wagler and husband Mike of LaVale, MD, Derek and Kaitlyn Heavner of Cumberland, MD, and Rae (Heavner) Robinette and husband Caleb of Bedford, PA, and by beloved great-grandsons Tyler, Chris, and Erik Wagler and Joseph Heavner. Likewise surviving are her sister-in-law Sharon (Groves) Parrill as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Salman Osman, whose care and encouragement were invaluable, especially to Marilyn, until the very end. Words cannot express how important his presence throughout her illness was. Marilyn requested that in lieu of flowers, those who are willing can make donations to the Harrison County Humane Society. Donations can be made via their website. http://www.hshcwv.org/ Friends will be received at Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV on Saturday from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held in the church on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM with the Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding. The Reverend Del Parris, a close friend of both David R. and Marilyn, who faithfully visited and encouraged Marilyn throughout her illness, will offer the eulogy. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Hess family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main St., Bridgeport, WV.
WDTV
Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic coming to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic will be coming to Clarksburg this weekend. The PAAC, or Partnership of African American Churches, COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will host the clinic at Kelly Williams Community Center in Clarksburg. The clinic will be held on Saturday from 12-3...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 24
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses proper diversification. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Terra Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Terra Café in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
Another construction project for Wheeling and updates in a hit and run case: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s a site that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore, but soon it will be called a place that welcomes visitors to the Friendly City. New details emerge on what’s next for the site of the former Wheeling Inn The Wheeling/Ohio […]
WDTV
Woman charged with taking over $23K from elderly grandmother with dementia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Upshur County after officers said she took more than $23,000 from an elderly grandmother with dementia despite saying it was wrong. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police began investigating the financial exploitation of an 82-year-old grandmother with dementia last...
3 men arrested after burglary at Morgantown woman’s apartment
The Morgantown Police Department has arrested three people on burglary charges after an incident that happened early Tuesday morning on Snider Street.
Comments / 1