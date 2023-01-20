ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center

A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Durham park identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department. The fatal shooting took place Friday night, shortly before 6 p.m. at Morreene Road Park, in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. Durham police said they found Alvis J. Gentry, 28, of Durham there suffering from a gunshot wound.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Homicide investigation underway in death of Hoke Co. woman, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Hoke County have begun a homicide investigation after a Raeford woman was found dead. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Keila Sosa Gomez last week. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a report...
RAEFORD, NC
cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC

