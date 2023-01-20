ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
Source of the Spring

Nike Unite Store Now Expected to Open Feb. 16

The Nike Unite store in Downtown Silver Spring is now expected to open on Feb. 16, according to the latest update to the location’s Google listing. The store, located at 910 Ellsworth Dr. in the Downtown Silver Spring development, was originally scheduled to open last November but was then delayed until 2023.
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to JH for sending: “Buick GS circa 1970. Spotted in Carver Langston.”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Helluva Way to Wake Up (and go to...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials

If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
popville.com

Philz Coffee Closed in Navy Yard

Thanks to Dani (and everyone else) who sent word about Phil’s closing in Navy Yard: “anyone know why philz navy yard is closed? no signage but locked and no one inside.”. Philz opened here back in 2016. Updates when we learn what becomes of the space.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio

Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
SILVER SPRING, MD
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland

Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

Oh Mama Grill Soft Opened on Sunday

1829 Columbia Road, NW, previously home to Astor Mediterranean and next door to So’s Your Mom. Oh Mama Grill soft opened in Adams Morgan yesterday! They are open 11:30am to 10:30pm. “Oh Mama Grill is a small, authentic, and tasty Mediterranean street restaurant. Oh Mama Grill was opened with...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Lime awarded permits to continue operating shared e-bikes and e-scooters in Washington, DC through December 31, 2024”

“Lime, the global leader in shared electric vehicles, is proud to have been awarded permits to continue operating shared e-bikes and e-scooters in Washington, DC through December 31, 2024. Lime will operate 2,500 each of its industry leading Gen4 e-bikes and e-scooters equipped with lock-to technology in the District. “Thank...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Notes: Longtime Birchmere owner Gary Oelze, 80, dies

⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 47 and low of 35. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 51 and low of 36. Sunrise at 7:21 am and sunset at 5:21 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Gary Oelze, longtime owner of legendary...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

DC Auto Show returns with mix of classics and glimpses to the future

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is back, giving fans a good mix of classic cars and a look at budding technology. The event is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in D.C. The show will be open to the public until Jan. 29.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Woman Wins $50,000 Scratch-Off Prize At Fastop

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A fast food manager for 18 years just won her ticket to a luxurious vacation, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. The Southern Maryland resident won a $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off. “I’ve been trying to win some big money,” said the happy woman,...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WTOP

Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
BOWIE, MD
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?

Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE

