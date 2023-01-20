Read full article on original website
Bruins Notes: ‘Typical Rivalry Game’ Becomes Signature Boston Win
Even on an off night, the Boston Bruins continue to showcase why they’ve become the favorites to lift Lord Stanley’s Cup come June. Boston’s win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night from Bell Center provided an opportunity for two teams on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings to throw out the record books and play a good old-fashioned rivalry game.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Quebec With Hard-Fought Victory
The Boston Bruins improved their winning streak to six games Tuesday night, defeating the rival Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, in a thriller at Bell Center. Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 38-5-4 with the win, while the Canadiens dropped to 20-25-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Everyone has heard...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings
The Bruins meet their NHL rival Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night for the first time this season. Boston has won five straight games and is coming off a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. The Habs, despite another struggling season, have won two of their last three games coming into Tuesday.
Bruins Recall Mass. Native Marc McLaughlin From Providence
The Boston Bruins announced Monday the team has recalled Massachusetts native Marc McLaughlin from Providence ahead of a five-game road trip. It marks the first time McLaughlin has been recalled to Boston during the 2022-23 campaign. It comes after McLaughlin impressed head coach Jim Montgomery and Boston’s brass during the preseason.
Zdeno Chara Shares How He ‘Co-Captained’ Bruins With Patrice Bergeron
Zdeno Chara was the captain of the Bruins for 14 years, but he couldn’t have led the Black and Gold without his teammates. Chara was a force for Boston during his time with the organization. He played 1,000 games for the Bruins, was a Norris Trophy winner and a well-respected teammate in the locker room.
What Are the Boston Celtics NBA Championship Odds?
The Boston Celtics have lived at the top of the NBA for consecutive years, and led by the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s look to redeem themselves following their disappointing end to their 2022 season in the NBA Finals. Brad Stevens and the Celtics...
How Celtics Coach Is Staying In Touch With Ime Udoka During Suspension
The Celtics have the best record in the NBA as the league heads toward its All-Star break, prompting many to forget how tumultuous Boston’s offseason was. Not only did the Celtics see Robert Williams III have his season’s start delayed due to knee surgery, but they saw offseason addition Danilo Gallinari tear his ACL — essentially ending his season before it ever started. Above the injuries, however, was the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka just days before the start of training camp.
What Paul Pierce Wants To See From Celtics After All-Star Break
Paul Pierce offered a few words of advice to the Boston Celtics as they approach the All-Star break in February. And who better to provide advice than Pierce, who helped raise Boston’s last banner as NBA Finals MVP in 2008?. While the Celtics have remained comfortably atop the NBA...
Red Sox Announce Trade For Royals Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi
Chaim Bloom said during Red Sox Winter Weekend that the team was close to a trade. And four days later it came to fruition. Boston acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Josh Taylor, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the deal previously.
Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Injury Scare Dooms Comeback Attempt
The Boston Celtics saw their nine-game win streak snapped Monday night, falling 113-98 to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. The Celtics dropped to 35-13 while the Magic improved to 18-29. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics were hit with the injury bug over the weekend, but...
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without Four Contributors Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics will be noticeably shorthanded Tuesday night when they face the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time during the regular season. The Celtics, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, will be without four key contributors and three starters. Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Al Horford (lower back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) all will miss the contest in Miami along with Danilo Gallinari, who has not played a game this season after an offseason ACL tear.
Red Sox DFA Veteran Reliever Matt Barnes In Surprise Roster Move
The Boston Red Sox made a series of additions to their bullpen this offseason. But on Tuesday, the Red Sox announced they subtracted one reliever from the equation by designating veteran right-hander Matt Barnes for assignment. The 32-year-old Barnes spent all nine of his seasons in the majors with the...
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Addresses Adalberto Mondesi Acquisition
The Boston Red Sox made a middle infield addition Tuesday, which chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spoke about to reporters. Through a trade with the Kansas City Royals, the Red Sox acquired Adalberto Mondesi plus a player to be named later in exchange for relief pitcher Josh Taylor. The move served as an obvious upgrade to fill the void in the middle infield, which came about in wake of the injury to Trevor Story, who underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament this offseason.
Former Red Sox Manager Terry Francona Has Scooter Stolen
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona had his scooter stolen over the weekend. The Boston Red Sox World Series champion had parked his beloved item outside of his residence, and he was well known to drive his scooter from downtown Cleveland to Progressive Field on game days. A team spokesperson said...
How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien
Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Positive Update Following Injury Scare
Boston Celtics fans can take a deep breath after Monday’s anxiety-riddled loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. While seeing Boston’s win streak halted at nine games was bad enough, Green Teamers had to sit through an excruciating 10-minute period where the possibility of Jayson Tatum missing significant time became all too real.
