The Celtics have the best record in the NBA as the league heads toward its All-Star break, prompting many to forget how tumultuous Boston’s offseason was. Not only did the Celtics see Robert Williams III have his season’s start delayed due to knee surgery, but they saw offseason addition Danilo Gallinari tear his ACL — essentially ending his season before it ever started. Above the injuries, however, was the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka just days before the start of training camp.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO