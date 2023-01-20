You know it's about the almighty buck... heck you have to prove you bought them for a lousy $7 reimbursement... doesn't matter ten years down the road your dying from liver cancer
Funny, people are so disgusted by the chemicals in these underwater, yet you don't realize what the ingredients are in the tampons and pads that we use. It''s disgusting, the amount of chemicals, bleach, metals Etc.... buying all cotton pads is the best way to go, you'll spend more money but you may also see your blood flow go down after. Something I noticed personally.
Greed knows no chemical at all people! Once you've removed all that greed of even starter companies- you'll find the selection of non chemical stuff very slim. THAT should be where people want to break the chains of greed- doesn't anyone believe in getting blessed 10 fold for doing things the right way anymore?
Related
New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen
Eating too much fish ‘increases risk of exposure to toxic cancer-causing chemicals’
Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
Company recalling blood pressure pills because of potential impurity presence
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Today is deadline to file claim to get money from $10 million Keurig K-cup settlement
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Trader Joe's is being sued after tests suggested some of its dark chocolate contains potentially unsafe levels of lead and cadmium
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Plastic Surgery Clinic Ran a Vaccine Scam Where They Poured Shots Down the Drain, Injected Kids With Saline, Feds Allege
Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic
Simply Orange Juice’s drink isn’t ‘all-natural’ and has ‘toxic’ ingredients, suit says
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 29