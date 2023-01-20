ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week.

See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference.

The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass communities and survey and count unsheltered persons.

Suppose you know someone who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. In that case, you can refer them to HomeConnect at (800) 498-8847 , where coordinators are ready to link them to services and resources.

You can visit the Riverside County Continuum of Care website to learn more about Riverside County's housing, community assistance programs, and ways to get involved.

