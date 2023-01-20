Read full article on original website
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the AlarmJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Father bought shotgun more than two weeks before apparent murder-suicide
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than two weeks before 51-year-old Christopher Wood killed himself and his 14-year-old daughter, Ava, in an apparent murder-suicide, he legally purchased the shotgun that was used during the tragic incident. Tom Newton, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, confirms to NewsChannel 9 that Christopher Wood purchased the gun […]
New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself
An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
Stabbing victim in Ithaca airlifted to hospital, expected to survive as police investigate
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night. Officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a stabbing on January 21st just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
Driver involved in double-deadly Cazenovia accident this past summer pleads guilty
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver involved in a town of Cazenovia accident in the summer of 2022 where two people died, has pled guilty. The driver, 36-year-old Justin Haines from New Woodstock, N.Y. has pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st […]
Madison County man sentenced in double-fatal crash
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A Madison County man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges last week after he was involved in a crash that killed two women. Madison County District Attorney William Gabor says on July 20, 2022, 36-year-old Justin Haines was driving 90 to 100 miles per hour on Route 92 while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. Haines passed several vehicles on the wrong side of the road before finally losing control near the intersection with West Lake Road, crashing into another vehicle.
Police seek public’s help to find 14-year-old Camillus girl
Camillus, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old Camillus girl. Olyvia JV Albright was last seen Jan. 9 wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sweatshirt and white shoes, the Camillus police department said in Facebook post on Saturday. The North Syracuse police department also asked for the public’s help in finding the teen.
Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police said. Alice Porter stabbed a 40-year-old woman at 12:26 a.m. at 1511 North State Street Sunday morning, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The woman was taken...
Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police
A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
Man arrested after hitting woman in face with hammer in Syracuse, robbing her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman in the face with a hammer and robbed her in Syracuse. William Hunt, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Nov. 18 robbery at 1540 E. Genesee St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
14-year-old girl fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide by dad in Baldwinsville home
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Baldwinsville home Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. It appears the girl’s father killed her and then killed himself. They were found dead in two separate bedrooms, with Ava found in a bed, police said.
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
Friends, classmates fill prayer service for Ava Wood
Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- Friends, teammates and classmates of Ava Wood packed St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville Sunday night for a prayer service and candlelight vigil for the 14-year-old. Young people filled the church’s pews and altar for the hour-long service for Wood, who was found shot to death Friday...
11 arrested after four day operation in Onondaga County focusing on weapons/narcotics trafficking
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11 people were arrested and 10 illegal guns/weapons were seized after a four-day operation in Onondaga County by the New York State Police Department. From January 18 through January 22, the NYSPD focused on weapons and narcotics trafficking. During the operation, five two-person teams managed traffic stops and investigations in […]
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart
On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
