wuwf.org
Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola
If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Fest in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:. Heritage Park, Foley Alabama (corner of SR 59 & US 98) All food vendors will have unique, tasty gumbo dishes along with other menu items for purchase. Alabama Slammers, Bloody Mary’s, craft beer from Fairhope Brewing Company and wine. Free Bushwacker samples. Scrumptious snack vendors. Gumbo cook-off Great live music all day. Arts, crafts, home decor, and a huge variety of unique vendors. Contests throughout the day. Huge kids entertainment/activity area. Petting zoo, bounce houses, interactive games and more. 12 and under - Free entry Schedule of activities: 10:00am – The festivities and excitement begin 10:30am - Fleetwood Max - The Definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute 12:00pm - Catch the Gumbo contest* 12:15pm - Gumbo Bingo contest* 12:30pm - Gumbo Cook-off 1:00pm - Sons of Bosephus - Americas Premier Tribute to Hank Jr. 2021 award winners of Tribute Band of The Year 3:00pm - Announce $500 Gumbo Cook-off Winner 3:00pm - Don’t Spill the Roux contest* 3:15pm - Catch the Gumbo contest* 4:00pm - Randy Mcneeley 6:00pm - End of event *Contests - winner gets $50 Event Bucks.
wuwf.org
Stormy weather on tap for Pensacola area
Much of the Gulf Coast is bracing for another influx of stormy weather, which is expected to move in on Tuesday. The culprit is an area of low pressure originating from the Four Corners region in the Southwest. Justin Ballard, a meteorologist at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network is keeping an eye on things.
WPMI
We now know the story behind Mobile Bay's little blue coffin
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box- one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box- found on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore. Inside, not hooks, nor lures nor...
Rain only slightly dampens spirits at first parade of 2023 Mardi Gras season
Mardi Gras 2023 kicked off in Mobile Saturday with the Krewe De La Dauphine. Though carnival season officially began on Jan. 6 (when grocery stores finally started selling king cakes), the first parade of the season is Dauphin Island’s Krewe De La Dauphine. The theme was “KDLD Travels the World,” and the parade featured floats representing different locales around the world, including Mexico, Australia, Hollywood and New York.
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Options
Pensacola, Florida offers a variety of fishing charter options for both experienced anglers and beginners. Whether you're looking to reel in a big catch or just enjoy a day out on the water, there's a charter for you.
Mobile pub named one of ‘America’s Top Whiskey Bars’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Haberdasher has been named by Whiskey Advocate magazine as being in the top 101 whiskey bars in America. The Haberdasher was listed as the 96th bar on the list. Writers with Whiskey Advocate described the pub as “a rustic, chic hole-in-the-wall that presents whiskey-fueled crawfish boils a few times a […]
where to eat tacos in Pensacola
Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its delicious seafood and southern hospitality. But when it comes to tacos, there's one restaurant that stands out above the rest: Taqueria El Asador.
Bad Ass: Coffee shop with provocative name opens in Alabama city months after official claimed vulgarity
Amy Schnitzler stopped into Orange Beach’s newest coffee shop on Friday, familiar with the brand and its catchy name. “I wished I was here tomorrow to get a free T-shirt that has ‘Bad Ass’ on it,” Schnitzler, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who was vacationing this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast said of a give-a-way tomorrow.
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
WALA-TV FOX10
More light showers around today…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We’re not done with the rain yet. Showers are likely to redevelop later this morning and into the afternoon across the area. Most of the rain will be light, but there will also be a line of more moderate rain in the afternoon. When it’s not showering it will mostly be overcast for our Sunday.
What’s Working: ‘Dr. Fun’ dancing through the hospital
In tonight's What's Working, a doctor at USA Health Children's and Women's Hospital has gotten a reputation here along the Gulf Coast. Dr. Lynn Batten, a Pediatric Cardiologist, is known as "Dr. Fun."
WALA-TV FOX10
Witness records bizarre scene, as MPD investigates death at Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding a bizarre incident right in the parking lot of an MPD precinct in Tillman’s Corner. Mobile Police say two men, one of them badly injured, suddenly rolled into that lot around 7:00 Saturday night. Witnesses tell FOX...
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
Large boat fire at Blakeley BoatWorks dock: Mobile Fire-Rescue
UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue said no one was on the 110-foot boat when it caught fire Monday night at the Blakeley Boatworks. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a “second alarm” fire for a boat on the dry docks at Blakeley BoatWorks, according to a tweet from MFRD. Blakeley BoatWorks is […]
Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Lost Bay Farm & Gardens at Palafox Market Today
What is low in calories, fat, cholesterol, and sodium? And packed with protein, Vitamin D, and B vitamins?. These lovely mushrooms. And when a talented self-taught mushroom expert and horticulturist wants to grow mushrooms for healthy eating habits, this is what it looks like. The team from Lost Bay Farm...
WALA-TV FOX10
Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
WKRG
Jennifer Mims of West Florida High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Junior with a 4.47 weighted GPA, a National Honor Society Member, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes participant, and is in the 11th Grade Dual Enrollment Program at Pensacola State College. Not to mention, she has also logged almost one-hundred hours of community service.
Five Guys coming to Saraland
AltaPointe Health Systems Inc., paid $5.375 million for the 14,000-square-foot medical practice office at 6908 Providence Park Drive S., in Mobile, according to Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co., who represented the seller. The building on 2.5 acres is on the campus of Ascension Providence Hospital. AltaPointe, a healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare, will occupy the building.
