MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We’re not done with the rain yet. Showers are likely to redevelop later this morning and into the afternoon across the area. Most of the rain will be light, but there will also be a line of more moderate rain in the afternoon. When it’s not showering it will mostly be overcast for our Sunday.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO