MAPS Offering Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has recently partnered with the Massachusetts Health Connector to offer health insurance enrollment assistance and information to uninsured community members. In December of 2022, the state’s health insurance marketplace attributed a $154,196 two-year grant to MAPS, which will allow the...
Canhoto Installed as Junior Grand Warden of Freemasons in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Alfredo Jorge Rodrigues Canhoto of Framingham was installed Junior Grand Warden for 2023 in a ceremony at the fraternity’s Boston headquarters. Junior Grand Warden is the third highest elected officer of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts. The Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts was chartered in...
Sen. Crighton Files Bill With Deadlines To Electrify MBTA Commuter Rail Lines; Framingham Line By the End of 2026
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts State Senator Brendan Crighton, a Democrat from the Third Essex District, has filed legislation to set deadlines to electrify the commuter rail service in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Estimated costs by a non-profit organization TransitMatters puts the cost of the project at $800 million to $1.5...
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
President Orders Flags At Half Staff Through Sunset on January 26
BOSTON – As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on January 22, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, and in accordance with a Presidential Proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has ordered the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately today, January 23, 2023, until sunset on January 26, 2023.
Lt. Gov. Driscoll Announces Opening of Community One Stop for Growth Application at Mass Municipal Association Meeting
BOSTON — In remarks before the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Annual Business Meeting, Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll announced that the application is now available for the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Community One Stop for Growth. This is a single application portal that all municipalities can access to be considered for multiple economic development grant programs simultaneously.
At MMA Annual Meeting, Gov. Healey Announces Executive Order Creating Housing Working Group
BOSTON – At Friday’s Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Annual meeting, Governor Maura T. Healey announced that she has filed an Executive Order creating a Housing Working Group. The group will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll and comprised of key stakeholders, including housing developers, advocates, municipal leaders...
Free Family-Friendly COVID-19 Vaccine & Booster Clinics in Framingham Offering $75 Gift Card
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has extended its $75 gift card offer through March 31 for Massachusetts residents who get a COVID-19 vaccination or booster at participating “Get Boosted” vaccination clinics in Framingham. The clinics offer first and second doses of the vaccine...
Bill Filed To Support Legislative Staff’s Unionization Effort
BOSTON – Today, January 20, State Senator John Keenan (D-Quincy) and State Representative Patrick Kearney (D-Scituate) jointly filed legislation, SD.1208/HD.2435, An Act relative to collective bargaining rights for legislative employees, that would update state law to ensure legislative employees have a clear path toward. collective bargaining. Current state law...
State Rep. Gentile Files 39 Bills, Including One For Same Day Voter Registration
BOSTON – State Representative Carmine Gentile announced today that he has filed 39 bills for the 193rd Session of the Massachusetts legislature. These pieces of legislation focus on a wide range of issues important to the residents of the 13th Middlesex District and the Commonwealth. “I am committed to...
Sen. Warren Says She Plans To Launch 2024 Senate Campaign Soon
BOSTON – Yesterday, January 19, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), in an interview with Jon Keller on Greater Boston, reiterated she’s running for reelection and said she will formally announce her reelection campaign soon. “This is one example of why it is that I’m so committed in running...
