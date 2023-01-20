ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MAPS Offering Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has recently partnered with the Massachusetts Health Connector to offer health insurance enrollment assistance and information to uninsured community members. In December of 2022, the state’s health insurance marketplace attributed a $154,196 two-year grant to MAPS, which will allow the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sen. Crighton Files Bill With Deadlines To Electrify MBTA Commuter Rail Lines; Framingham Line By the End of 2026

FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts State Senator Brendan Crighton, a Democrat from the Third Essex District, has filed legislation to set deadlines to electrify the commuter rail service in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Estimated costs by a non-profit organization TransitMatters puts the cost of the project at $800 million to $1.5...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
President Orders Flags At Half Staff Through Sunset on January 26

BOSTON – As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on January 22, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, and in accordance with a Presidential Proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has ordered the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately today, January 23, 2023, until sunset on January 26, 2023.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lt. Gov. Driscoll Announces Opening of Community One Stop for Growth Application at Mass Municipal Association Meeting

BOSTON — In remarks before the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Annual Business Meeting, Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll announced that the application is now available for the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Community One Stop for Growth. This is a single application portal that all municipalities can access to be considered for multiple economic development grant programs simultaneously.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
At MMA Annual Meeting, Gov. Healey Announces Executive Order Creating Housing Working Group

BOSTON – At Friday’s Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Annual meeting, Governor Maura T. Healey announced that she has filed an Executive Order creating a Housing Working Group. The group will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll and comprised of key stakeholders, including housing developers, advocates, municipal leaders...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bill Filed To Support Legislative Staff’s Unionization Effort

BOSTON – Today, January 20, State Senator John Keenan (D-Quincy) and State Representative Patrick Kearney (D-Scituate) jointly filed legislation, SD.1208/HD.2435, An Act relative to collective bargaining rights for legislative employees, that would update state law to ensure legislative employees have a clear path toward. collective bargaining. Current state law...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
