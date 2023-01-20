BOSTON – As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on January 22, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, and in accordance with a Presidential Proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has ordered the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately today, January 23, 2023, until sunset on January 26, 2023.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO