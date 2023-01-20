Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Austin Peay
• Liberty (11-7, 5-2 ASUN) will tip off a two-game swing through the Volunteer State with its first-ever matchup against ASUN newcomer and co-leader Austin Peay (11-6, 6-1 ASUN), Thursday evening. • The Lady Flames have won three in a row, punctuated by an 88-78 overtime victory on Saturday versus...
Liberty News
DII Flames upset top-ranked teams in Southeast, Central regions over weekend in Ohio
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team, ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region, has started 2023 with five straight wins, including three over the weekend in a challenging showcase at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,. “This weekend, it was really timely for us to come together...
Liberty News
Liberty Tops FGCU 88-78 in OT for 1st-Ever Win Over Eagles
After trailing FGCU 73-68 with 26 seconds left in regulation, Saturday night at Liberty Arena, Liberty outscored the Eagles 20-5 the rest of the way to pull out an 88-78 overtime victory, the Lady Flames’ first-ever triumph over ASUN-leading FGCU. The stars were many for Liberty, as Emma Hess...
Liberty News
Liberty-VMI Women’s Dual Slated for Tuesday Night
A recent addition to the Flames’ 2022-23 indoor track & field schedule, the Liberty-VMI Women’s Dual will take place Tuesday evening at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Women’s athletes from Liberty and VMI will go head-to-head in 10 different events, beginning at...
Liberty News
Liberty Cheerleading finishes in top 10 at coed national championships in Florida
Liberty University’s Cheerleading team finished 10th in the DIA Coed Cheer competition at the 2023 Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) & Universal Dance Association (UDA) College National Championships, held Jan. 13-15 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. While the team performs at Liberty Football games as well...
Liberty News
Shorthanded Flames swept by Skatin’ Rebels after ‘Midnight’ for fourth straight setback
Receiving an encouraging video update from senior forward Josh Fricks and a prayer led by his father were two of the brightest highlights of Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team’s third and final “Midnight Mayhem” matchup of the season, a 6-2 loss to UNLV early Sunday morning at the LaHaye Ice Center.
Liberty News
Flames Top Shorthanded Tennessee Tech 6-1
The Liberty Flames beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 6-1 at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. The Flames improve to 1-1, and the Golden Eagles start the season 0-4. Liberty dropped two doubles matches and came back to sweep four singles contests. The Golden Eagles came into the match at a disadvantage by having to forfeit one doubles match and two singles matches. The Golden Eagles came into the match with only four players. two were out with an injury and an illness.
Liberty News
Flames suffer third straight loss in shootout; players, coaches praying for injured forward Fricks
A newfound rivalry between Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team and UNLV, started last season with the first four meetings in the series, intensified on Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center as the two teams jockeyed for position in the national rankings. The Rebels broke a 3-3 tie in the series and 2-2 tie after overtime with a 3-2 shootout win overshadowed by a serious injury to Flames senior forward Josh Fricks.
Liberty News
Top-ranked Lady Flames rally past, pull away from No. 11 Lindenwood near St. Louis
Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team used a hat trick from junior forward Rianna Spanier and two goals and three assists from sophomore forward Brielle Fussy to roll to a 9-1 victory over Lindenwood (Mo.) University, Saturday night at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. The Lady Flames (18-0-1) got back on the winning track by taming the No. 11 Lady Lions (5-10-1), who were the last team to beat them before McKendree (Ill.) University ended their ACHA DI women’s hockey record 57-game winning streak in overtime on Friday,
Liberty News
DI women’s hockey adds second recruit of Fall 2023 class, forward Ava Flint
Ava Flint, the second Fall 2023 commitment and first forward recruit for Liberty University’s ACHA Division I women’s hockey team, hopes to make an immediate impact on the program that has won the past four national titles and only had its ACHA-record 57-game winning streak snapped in overtime on Friday.
