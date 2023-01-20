The Liberty Flames beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 6-1 at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. The Flames improve to 1-1, and the Golden Eagles start the season 0-4. Liberty dropped two doubles matches and came back to sweep four singles contests. The Golden Eagles came into the match at a disadvantage by having to forfeit one doubles match and two singles matches. The Golden Eagles came into the match with only four players. two were out with an injury and an illness.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO