z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Women collides with utility pole after awaken by police, served DUI
A woman alleged to have been asleep behind the wheel was awoken by Sheriff’s Deputies, at which point she drove her car into a utility pole. At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning (January 21), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway near Pinon Dr. in Yucca Valley.
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
z1077fm.com
Attempted kidnapping thwarted in Pioneertown, suspect arrested
The kidnapping of a Pioneertown woman was thwarted by the victim’s father last week, and the suspect was later located and arrested. On Wednesday morning (January 18), County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a male suspect broke into a house and physically removed a woman from her home in the 5500 block of Tom Mix Road in Pioneertown, carrying her down the stairs and towards the front door against her will. Deputies say that the victim’s father witnessed the incident and intervened, preventing her from being taken by the suspect.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Charges Filed Against Man for Alleged Assault, Pursuit on Interstate 10
(CNS) – Felony charges were filed Tuesday against a White Water resident who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10. Jairo Santiago Chaides, 37, was charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment, criminal threats that result...
Vehicle crashes into Indio building; Driver seriously injured
A vehicle crashed into a building in Indio, injuring the driver and damaging the structure, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Van Buren Street and Indio Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Photo courtesy of @the_old_16th The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance The post Vehicle crashes into Indio building; Driver seriously injured appeared first on KESQ.
police1.com
Funeral held for slain Calif. sheriff's deputy who was 'strong, kind, compassionate'
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — The Riverside County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed on Jan. 13 was honored Saturday morning at a funeral service where he was remembered as an exceptionally kind and dedicated public servant. The black hearse that carried the casket of Deputy Darnell Calhoun wound...
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park Gunman Was Disturbed in January
HEMET – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Monterey Park shooting suspect, Huu Can Tran, had a residence in The Lakes at Hemet West, a senior community about 80 miles east of Monterey Park. By News Desk. Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft,...
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
z1077fm.com
Man with stolen motorcycle and drugs parks in front of Joshua Tree courthouse, subsequently arrested
A man was arrested in front of the Joshua Tree courthouse on suspicion of possessing a stolen motorcycle and drugs. At around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday (January 19), County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a man standing with a motorcycle that was partially stripped and missing a license plate at the bus stop on Twentynine Palms and White Feather Road. After approaching the man, identified as Paul Holinaty, a 33 year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs, Deputies determined that the motorcycle had been reported as stolen in Desert Hot Springs.
z1077fm.com
Attempted Murder Suspect arraigned in Joshua Tree, court date set
The suspect in the Twentynine Palms attempted murder back in November of 2022 was arraigned in court on Friday, Jan. 20th. Pejman Elahi appeared before the court and entered not guilty pleas on two felonies; attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person. Pejman Elahi of Wonder Valley...
Suspect in killing Moreno Valley boy during holdup pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Investigate Death of Man Found in Thermal
(CNS) – Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man in Thermal, authorities said Sunday. Deputies responded to the 67900 block of Nina Drive at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday to reports of a dead man, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station. Upon arrival,...
Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet
A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
Small Aircraft Crash Lands In Field | Good Hope
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23, 12:17pm LOCATION: Hwy 74 X Dockery lane CITY: Good hope DETAILS: CHP, Inland Deputies from RSO and Cal Fire Riverside County Perris responded to multiple reports of an airplane down in a field. When they arrived, they found one aircraft down. The pilot was not injured, and was able to safely land in the field. According to the pilot, he has no idea why the plane went down, that is something they are going to investigate. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal
Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident The post Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Quail Valley man charged with attempted murder
Following a two-month investigation, a Menifee man was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 24 incident. On that day in November, deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station responded to the 32600 block of Mission Trail to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Deputies discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident
We're learning more about one of the victims that died in a deadly car accident that killed five people in Oasis. We first reported the story last Saturday after a semi truck struck a car at the intersection of Avenue 81 and State Route 86. The five victims included the driver, Alexa-Xiomara Felix-Reyes, 26, of The post Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident appeared first on KESQ.
Massive Blaze Consumes Structure in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters battled an intense blaze that consumed a structure in the city of San Bernardino Monday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., Jan. 23, San… Read more "Massive Blaze Consumes Structure in San Bernardino"
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man In Custody At Hospital After Alleged Assault, Pursuit on Interstate 10
(CNS) – A Whitewater resident who shot himself is in custody at a hospital after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointing a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10 Friday. Deputies responded around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a domestic violence assault in...
