Rancho Mirage, CA

KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Attempted kidnapping thwarted in Pioneertown, suspect arrested

The kidnapping of a Pioneertown woman was thwarted by the victim’s father last week, and the suspect was later located and arrested. On Wednesday morning (January 18), County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a male suspect broke into a house and physically removed a woman from her home in the 5500 block of Tom Mix Road in Pioneertown, carrying her down the stairs and towards the front door against her will. Deputies say that the victim’s father witnessed the incident and intervened, preventing her from being taken by the suspect.
PIONEERTOWN, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Charges Filed Against Man for Alleged Assault, Pursuit on Interstate 10

(CNS) – Felony charges were filed Tuesday against a White Water resident who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10. Jairo Santiago Chaides, 37, was charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment, criminal threats that result...
WHITEWATER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle crashes into Indio building; Driver seriously injured

A vehicle crashed into a building in Indio, injuring the driver and damaging the structure, authorities said Monday.    The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Van Buren Street and Indio Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.    Photo courtesy of @the_old_16th The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance The post Vehicle crashes into Indio building; Driver seriously injured appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Monterey Park Gunman Was Disturbed in January

HEMET – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Monterey Park shooting suspect, Huu Can Tran, had a residence in The Lakes at Hemet West, a senior community about 80 miles east of Monterey Park. By News Desk. Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft,...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
z1077fm.com

Man with stolen motorcycle and drugs parks in front of Joshua Tree courthouse, subsequently arrested

A man was arrested in front of the Joshua Tree courthouse on suspicion of possessing a stolen motorcycle and drugs. At around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday (January 19), County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a man standing with a motorcycle that was partially stripped and missing a license plate at the bus stop on Twentynine Palms and White Feather Road. After approaching the man, identified as Paul Holinaty, a 33 year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs, Deputies determined that the motorcycle had been reported as stolen in Desert Hot Springs.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Authorities Investigate Death of Man Found in Thermal

(CNS) – Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man in Thermal, authorities said Sunday. Deputies responded to the 67900 block of Nina Drive at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday to reports of a dead man, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station. Upon arrival,...
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet

A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
onscene.tv

Small Aircraft Crash Lands In Field | Good Hope

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23, 12:17pm LOCATION: Hwy 74 X Dockery lane CITY: Good hope DETAILS: CHP, Inland Deputies from RSO and Cal Fire Riverside County Perris responded to multiple reports of an airplane down in a field. When they arrived, they found one aircraft down. The pilot was not injured, and was able to safely land in the field. According to the pilot, he has no idea why the plane went down, that is something they are going to investigate. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident The post Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
menifee247.com

Quail Valley man charged with attempted murder

Following a two-month investigation, a Menifee man was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 24 incident. On that day in November, deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station responded to the 32600 block of Mission Trail to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Deputies discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident

We're learning more about one of the victims that died in a deadly car accident that killed five people in Oasis. We first reported the story last Saturday after a semi truck struck a car at the intersection of Avenue 81 and State Route 86. The five victims included the driver, Alexa-Xiomara Felix-Reyes, 26, of The post Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA

