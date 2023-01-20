ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Cayucos man accused of holding a woman hostage, abuse

A 52-year-old Cayucos man is facing charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman hostage and repeatedly beat her, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Jonathan Riester with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and...
CAYUCOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Car totaled in crash on Highway 1 in Cambria

A driver who was allegedly speeding drove off Highway 1 in Cambria, down a hillside and crashed into a tree on Monday evening. The driver then walked away from the crash. Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported the crash off Highway 1 near Ardath Drive, according to the Cambria Community Services District. The car appears to be totaled.
CAMBRIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos residents file claims, blame CSD for catastrophic failure

At least 13 residents have filed claims against the Los Osos Community Services District seeking financial compensation for mudslide and flood damage to their homes with multiple victims accusing the district of negligence. Decades ago, contractors built a retention basin at the base of the Cabrillo Estates, a subdivision on...
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County sees unemployment rate drop

Unemployment tumbled in San Luis Obispo County in December even though the region lost about 200 new jobs during the past month, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. A 700 person reduction in the workforce drove the unemployment rate down to 2.4% in December, from 2.8% in November. In...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County estimates storm damage at more than $100 million

San Luis Obispo County officials estimate repairs totaling more than $100 million are needed following the recent storms. Currently, officials estimate the countywide cost of repairs at $106 million, of which $41 million is related to residential property damage. Thus far, 584 SLO County residents have requested financial assistance. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy