Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoastnews.com
Cayucos man accused of holding a woman hostage, abuse
A 52-year-old Cayucos man is facing charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman hostage and repeatedly beat her, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Jonathan Riester with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and...
calcoastnews.com
Searchers find possessions, pause search for missing child
Search crews have located items belonging to 5-year-old Kyle Doan, including a lunchbox and DVDs, but they have yet to find the missing boy, and they are now slowing the pace of the effort to locate him. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, along with teams from throughout the...
calcoastnews.com
Car totaled in crash on Highway 1 in Cambria
A driver who was allegedly speeding drove off Highway 1 in Cambria, down a hillside and crashed into a tree on Monday evening. The driver then walked away from the crash. Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported the crash off Highway 1 near Ardath Drive, according to the Cambria Community Services District. The car appears to be totaled.
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos residents file claims, blame CSD for catastrophic failure
At least 13 residents have filed claims against the Los Osos Community Services District seeking financial compensation for mudslide and flood damage to their homes with multiple victims accusing the district of negligence. Decades ago, contractors built a retention basin at the base of the Cabrillo Estates, a subdivision on...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County sees unemployment rate drop
Unemployment tumbled in San Luis Obispo County in December even though the region lost about 200 new jobs during the past month, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. A 700 person reduction in the workforce drove the unemployment rate down to 2.4% in December, from 2.8% in November. In...
calcoastnews.com
California employee reports misspending and malfeasance at Oceano Dunes
A geologist working for the California Geological Survey posted a critical assessment of alleged misspending and malfeasance by a San Luis Obispo County agency and of state officials who have ignored their own findings at a cost of more than $20 million. For more than a decade, Will Harris worked...
calcoastnews.com
Plans to evacuate residents trapped between Highway 1 landslides
Caltrans will lead convoys of vehicles this week evacuating residents trapped in areas impacted by landslides that closed a stretch of Highway 1 from Big Sur in Monterey County to northern San Luis Obispo County. Authorities closed Highway 1 between Paul’s Slide in Big Sur and a location south of...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County estimates storm damage at more than $100 million
San Luis Obispo County officials estimate repairs totaling more than $100 million are needed following the recent storms. Currently, officials estimate the countywide cost of repairs at $106 million, of which $41 million is related to residential property damage. Thus far, 584 SLO County residents have requested financial assistance. The...
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices creeping up, find the lowest prices in SLO County
Increase gas demand nationally has led to rising costs. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased two cents during the past week to $4.84, according to figures from AAA. “Despite the messy West Coast weather, a mild winter elsewhere in the nation may...
Comments / 0