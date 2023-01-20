Due to a number of icy roads still in the district and to give time for daylight, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two (2) hour delay on Tuesday, January 24th. Staff may report on a two hour delay if needed to ensure safe travels to work. The buses will be operating on limited routes. For a complete list of said routes visit HERE. Avery county schools will be on a three hour delay. Ashe County schools will operate on a 2 hour delay.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO