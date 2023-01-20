ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night.  Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is the Steelers No. 1 NFL draft need?

Heading into the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a surprisingly short list of significant offseason roster needs. This young team came together in the second half of the season and several positions showed enough improvement that it changes up the dynamic of that all-important first-round pick. If we’ve seen anything...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, J.K. Dobbins, Steelers

Last week, Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he wants to continue playing under HC Zac Taylor for as long as possible. Ja’Marr Chase reiterated the same sentiment and thinks he and Burrow are like “bread and butter” together. “I need to be here, too,” said Chase, via...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Bills' Stefon Diggs

Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday. Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend

George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Yardbarker

Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals' Win Over Bills

ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, beating Buffalo 27-10 and ending any chance of a neutral site AFC Championship Game. Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Damar Hamlin attending his 1st Bills game since cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.The crowd at Highmark Stadium erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive screens at the end zones near the end of the game's first half. Fans turned toward the glass-enclosed suite and cheered.Hamlin, wearing a hooded jacket, stood in front of the windows and raised his...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy