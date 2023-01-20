ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Greenwood art exhibit takes viewers inside camera

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood District is hosting an art exhibit that allows spectators to experience what it’s like inside of a camera.

You can find “Camera Obscura” at the North Greenwood Avenue Building at East Archer Street and North Greenwood Avenue. A camera obscura is a dark room with a small lens on one side that projects what’s outside of the room onto the opposite wall.

Photographer and professor of photography at the University of Central Oklahoma Mark Zimmerman said the camera obscura phenomenon has been happening since the beginning of time.

“A lot of times camera obscura are made, or sometimes accidentally made, in a darkened room,” said Zimmerman. “Most people accidentally see it, like maybe their shades or curtains are closed, and if the sun is right on the outside, it essentially does this effect where you see the outside world in a smaller version, upside down and backwards.”

Zimmerman said he was approached by Greenwood Chamber of Commerce to create this art installation, and the response has been positive.

“Anytime I can share my passion or art, I take advantage of it,” said Zimmerman. “I want people to understand the physics ... at least the optics and how this illusion happens.”

The exhibit is on display Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. After it leaves Greenwood, Zimmerman plans to take his exhibit back to his photography students.

