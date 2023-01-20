Local Montessori school art teacher and parent Alexandra Guerra is bringing creative fun to Terrebonne Parish with her mobile painting business, Little Arts Studio. “It all started out when I was living in Florida, and working for the company Painting with a Twist,” Alexandra explained. “Painting with a Twist is a company that was started following Hurricane Katrina in Covington, Louisiana as a way to employ local artists. The artists would be hired to lead simple painting classes for fun events such as bachelorette parties, birthday parties, and or team building activities. There are over 200 locations in the United States,” said Alexandra. “But when I moved to Houma from Texas, I realized there wasn’t anything like that in Terrebonne Parish and I saw my opportunity.”

