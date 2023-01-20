Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Temporary Severe Weather Shelter available for Terrebonne Parish Residents
A temporary severe weather shelter for Terrebonne Parish residents will open at 7PM this evening at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret Street in Houma. The temporary shelter will open at 7PM and remain open until severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish. The temporary...
houmatimes.com
ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 308, near Saint Charles Bypass Road
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with a crash on LA 308 near Saint Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux. The highway is closed in both directions at this time. Please detour to LA 1.
houmatimes.com
Tara Morvant graduates from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy
The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Tara Morvant, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Explore Houma from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2022 developing their leadership...
houmatimes.com
Wag-A-Pak in Thibodaux robbed
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who robbed a Thibodaux store at gunpoint on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store located at 1715 St. Mary Street in Thibodaux. At...
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 12-18
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 12-19: Michael North, Jr., 37, 806 Oak St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Disturbing the Peace, Simple Assault, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Justin Storks, 19, 41208 New Orleans Dr, Sorrento was charged w/ Illegal Possession of...
houmatimes.com
Mobile painting business encourages creativity and fun
Local Montessori school art teacher and parent Alexandra Guerra is bringing creative fun to Terrebonne Parish with her mobile painting business, Little Arts Studio. “It all started out when I was living in Florida, and working for the company Painting with a Twist,” Alexandra explained. “Painting with a Twist is a company that was started following Hurricane Katrina in Covington, Louisiana as a way to employ local artists. The artists would be hired to lead simple painting classes for fun events such as bachelorette parties, birthday parties, and or team building activities. There are over 200 locations in the United States,” said Alexandra. “But when I moved to Houma from Texas, I realized there wasn’t anything like that in Terrebonne Parish and I saw my opportunity.”
houmatimes.com
Y’Allstars International Roller Derby Tournament to Debut in Thibodaux
The inaugural Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, an international flat-track roller derby tournament, will take place February 24-26, 2023, at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, in Thibodaux. This action-packed, family-friendly three-day event is hosted by youth team Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors (RSRDJ), based in Baton Rouge, La,...
NOPD pleads for the public to step forward with info on January 17 homicide
The incident happened On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street and left a man dead.
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish Tree Board announces 17th Annual Tree Giveaway
The Terrebonne Parish Tree Board announced the 17th Annual Tree Giveaway will take place this coming Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m., and the giveaway will start at 9 a.m. Made possible by a grant from the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program, up to two trees per household will be issued while supplies last.
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler in Terrebonne Parish
Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Borg Saturday (Jan. 21) morning that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
houmatimes.com
Early Dismissal announced for Terrebonne Parish Public Schools on Tuesday
Students will be dismissed early today, January 24, 2023, due to the potential for high winds. The first dismissal for high school and junior highs will begin at 1:45 PM. Students who drive will be dismissed at 1:45 PM. As soon as buses arrive on campus, the students will be dismissed.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
New clothing store opening in Louisiana
A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck
At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
