Houma, LA

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 308, near Saint Charles Bypass Road

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with a crash on LA 308 near Saint Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux. The highway is closed in both directions at this time. Please detour to LA 1.
THIBODAUX, LA
Tara Morvant graduates from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Tara Morvant, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Explore Houma from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2022 developing their leadership...
LOUISIANA STATE
Wag-A-Pak in Thibodaux robbed

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who robbed a Thibodaux store at gunpoint on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store located at 1715 St. Mary Street in Thibodaux. At...
THIBODAUX, LA
UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
THIBODAUX, LA
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 12-18

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 12-19: Michael North, Jr., 37, 806 Oak St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Disturbing the Peace, Simple Assault, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Justin Storks, 19, 41208 New Orleans Dr, Sorrento was charged w/ Illegal Possession of...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Mobile painting business encourages creativity and fun

Local Montessori school art teacher and parent Alexandra Guerra is bringing creative fun to Terrebonne Parish with her mobile painting business, Little Arts Studio. “It all started out when I was living in Florida, and working for the company Painting with a Twist,” Alexandra explained. “Painting with a Twist is a company that was started following Hurricane Katrina in Covington, Louisiana as a way to employ local artists. The artists would be hired to lead simple painting classes for fun events such as bachelorette parties, birthday parties, and or team building activities. There are over 200 locations in the United States,” said Alexandra. “But when I moved to Houma from Texas, I realized there wasn’t anything like that in Terrebonne Parish and I saw my opportunity.”
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Y’Allstars International Roller Derby Tournament to Debut in Thibodaux

The inaugural Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, an international flat-track roller derby tournament, will take place February 24-26, 2023, at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, in Thibodaux. This action-packed, family-friendly three-day event is hosted by youth team Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors (RSRDJ), based in Baton Rouge, La,...
THIBODAUX, LA
Terrebonne Parish Tree Board announces 17th Annual Tree Giveaway

The Terrebonne Parish Tree Board announced the 17th Annual Tree Giveaway will take place this coming Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m., and the giveaway will start at 9 a.m. Made possible by a grant from the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program, up to two trees per household will be issued while supplies last.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck

At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
HOUMA, LA
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

