Dekalb County, GA

Man wanted for robbing Gainesville bank at gunpoint, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gainesville are searching for armed man who walked into a bank and demanded money Tuesday morning. Photos of the suspect have been released. It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Gainesville Police say the man can be seen holding the gun in his hands when demanding money from the teller.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Coweta County double homicide suspect at-large

SENOIA, Ga. - Two men were killed after a double shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17. Now officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Officials identified the victims, Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, on Deep South Road...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Atlanta police search for suspect wanted in October homicide

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a homicide at 657 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. Investigators say the suspect they are searching for shot and killed a man on Oct. 27, 2022. The suspect was spotted on...
ATLANTA, GA
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
ATLANTA, GA
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA
Driver killed in I-20 crash in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 20 that happened early Monday morning in Douglasville. Officials with the Douglasville Police Department say the accident happened just after 6 a.m. on I-20 westbound near Fairburn Road. According to investors, the crash involved two cars. The driver of...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

