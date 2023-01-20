Read full article on original website
DeKalb convenience store left damaged after driver crashes car into building
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Employees at a DeKalb County gas station got a fright when a driver crashed his car into its convenience store early Tuesday morning. Officials say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Neighbors Market Chevron gas station on the 3400 block of Flat Shoals Road.
Man wanted for robbing Gainesville bank at gunpoint, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gainesville are searching for armed man who walked into a bank and demanded money Tuesday morning. Photos of the suspect have been released. It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Gainesville Police say the man can be seen holding the gun in his hands when demanding money from the teller.
Man killed by Gordon County deputies during attempted traffic stop, GBI says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - A 51-year-old Gordon County man was shot and killed by deputies during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said Gordon County deputies were attempting to pull over a truck driven by 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch along...
Coweta County double homicide suspect at-large
SENOIA, Ga. - Two men were killed after a double shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17. Now officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Officials identified the victims, Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, on Deep South Road...
Atlanta police search for suspect wanted in October homicide
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a homicide at 657 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. Investigators say the suspect they are searching for shot and killed a man on Oct. 27, 2022. The suspect was spotted on...
Atlanta Fire investigating fires at Target, Walmart stores as arson; persons of interest sought
ATLANTA - Fire investigators say three recent fires at retail stores are being treated as arson cases. Images of two persons of interest were released on Tuesday. Investigators with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department say the fires were intentionally set as a distraction allowing the suspects to walk out of the store without paying.
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
Police release new details on what led to man shooting co-worker to death outside Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are now investigating a homicide after the person shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon died. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the shooting broke out during the busy lunch hour. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Photos released of persons of interest in Target, Walmart arson
The Atlanta Fire Department and the mayor's office released three photographs. They say there are two persons of interest in connection with a series of arsons at retail stores in Atlanta.
Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
Missing teen | Police say 14-year-old may be in East Point or Clayton County
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Ronique Shuler, 14, was last seen at an apartment near Washington Road in East Point. Law enforcement in that area said she is known to be in Clayton County.
Convicted felon faces drug, firearms charges after high-speed chase on I-85, report says
A Clarkston man is facing multiple charges after he led a deputy on a high-speed chase, according to a report. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a Coweta County deputy was watching traffic near mile marker 40 of Interstate 85 when he saw a vehicle flashing its lights. At 2:44 p.m., the...
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center...
Driver killed in I-20 crash in Douglasville
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 20 that happened early Monday morning in Douglasville. Officials with the Douglasville Police Department say the accident happened just after 6 a.m. on I-20 westbound near Fairburn Road. According to investors, the crash involved two cars. The driver of...
1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left multiple people injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.
‘You feel unsafe in some way’: Police investigating car break-ins in DeKalb County neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in one DeKalb County neighborhood have spent the past week replacing their car windows. Seemingly dozens of cars were broken into in Decatur, during a rash of recent break-ins. “This is a beautiful place to live,” neighbor Santana Herrera told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon....
