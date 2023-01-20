ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

[PHOTOS] Sundance Film Festival 2023: Main Street

Sundance Film Festival 2023 crowd gathers outside Filmmaker Lodge around 3 P.M. on Saturday. Photo by Jay Hamburger|Park Record. Sundance Film Festival 2023 crowd on Main Street in Park City. Sundance Film Festival guests can enjoy the Life Arcade at the Lift Lounge on Swede Alley in Park City. Photo...
PARK CITY, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Best Mexican food in Utah

List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County

The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Texan dies at Park City Mountain after medical incident

A Park City Mountain spokesperson confirmed a death at the resort Friday because of a serious medical incident. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded to a 50-year-old man from Texas on an intermediate trail in the Red Pine area of the resort in Canyons Village. The man was transported to...
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street

According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE

