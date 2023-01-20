Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Park Record
[PHOTOS] Sundance Film Festival 2023: Main Street
Sundance Film Festival 2023 crowd gathers outside Filmmaker Lodge around 3 P.M. on Saturday. Photo by Jay Hamburger|Park Record. Sundance Film Festival 2023 crowd on Main Street in Park City. Sundance Film Festival guests can enjoy the Life Arcade at the Lift Lounge on Swede Alley in Park City. Photo...
Salt Lake City theater evacuated during Sundance film screening
A Salt Lake City theater taking part in the Sundance Film Festival was evacuated Saturday night following unrelated medical incidents involving several guests.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
kjzz.com
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
Beatles member Ringo Starr is coming to Salt Lake
Ringo Starr announced new tour dates on Tuesday on his Instagram Post, including a performance in Salt Lake City.
davisjournal.com
Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County
The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
Texan dies at Park City Mountain after medical incident
A Park City Mountain spokesperson confirmed a death at the resort Friday because of a serious medical incident. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded to a 50-year-old man from Texas on an intermediate trail in the Red Pine area of the resort in Canyons Village. The man was transported to...
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
utahstories.com
The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street
According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
‘It was just shock and disbelief’: After 15 years, BYU grad makes it on ‘Jeopardy!’
What day did Suzanne Zgraggen compete on “Jeopardy!”? What was the Final Jeopardy question on Jan. 10, 2023? Who is Suzanne Zgraggen on “Jeopardy!”? Suzanne Zgraggen, a BYU grad and Hogle Zoo employee, recently competed on “Jeopardy!”
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
Layton attraction fined after several guests bitten by animals
An interactive aquarium in Layton was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after it found that several guests were bitten by animals.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
ksl.com
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
kjzz.com
Four teens reportedly conduct drive-by shooting in front of Salt Lake police officers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they took four teens into custody Saturday night after witnessing them conduct a drive-by shooting. Authorities reported that this investigation began at 10:30 p.m. when officers with SLCPD's Gang Unit saw a drive-by shooting take...
