Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Gluten-Free Sweets at The Sweet Deal

If you’re gluten-free and looking for something sweet you’ll definitely want to check out The Sweet Deal in Nixa, MO!! Everything they offer is gluten-free!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
NIXA, MO
Ozarks First.com

Springfield’s Best: RosAmungThorns Flowers & Gift

RosAmungThorns, LLC was established in May of 2013 as Springfield’s premier floral shop. In addition to traditional floral services one would expect, this unique flower shop sets itself apart by offering educational courses to the flower enthusiast. RosAmungThorns specializes in high-quality arrangements that far exceed the industry standards by using cutting-edge designs to improve the lives of their customers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

WATCH: African cat caught in Ava

An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
AVA, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. MoDOT prepped for winter weather; worried about drivers. MoDOT is ready, but is warning drivers about the dangers of trying to pass a snow plow and urging them to drive safely. Tuesday, January 24...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast

Heavy snow to hit the area Tuesday night. Heavy snow to hit the area Tuesday night. MoDOT prepped for winter weather; worried about drivers. MoDOT is ready, but is warning drivers about the dangers of trying to pass a snow plow and urging them to drive safely. Tuesday, January 24...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow

The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Whiskey Riff

See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri

Back in the early ’90s, Johnny and June Carter Cash played a number of shows in Branson, Missouri. Cash decided to settle down in the Ozarks tourist hotspot, where he was building his own theater to perform for the massive number of tourists that flocked to the area year in and year out. Ultimately, the theater ended up falling through, but Cash still lived in the area for a length of time. It’s unclear how long he was there, and […] The post See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BRANSON, MO
ksmu.org

National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Country music world mourns loss of former Branson resident, CMT co-founder

Stan Hitchcock (Photo courtesy of MusicRow) The country music world is mourning a former area resident partly responsible for the launch of the Country Music Television (CMT) cable channel. Stan Hitchcock died Jan. 4 at the age of 86. According to Nashville music industry publication MusicRow, Hitchcock grew up on...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield murderer sentenced to life in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a man in the summer of 2019. Dustin C. Winter, 33, of Springfield, was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20, after a jury found him guilty in September of 2022. The case was created after a person reported to the police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Leb Loggerhead is hanging around town

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has partnered with several communities to bring awareness to Loggerhead Sea Turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod and are now being rehabilitated at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard tells us that one of the Sea Turtles has been named Leb Loggerhead after Lebanon….
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

What to do if you’re involved in a hit and run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one ever wants to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident, but unfortunately, it happens. Hit-and-run crashes happen regularly; someone hits your car, home, or business, then takes off, trying to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. If you find yourself in this situation, officers say, you should take these steps to help with the investigation process.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

