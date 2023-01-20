Read full article on original website
Gluten-Free Sweets at The Sweet Deal
If you’re gluten-free and looking for something sweet you’ll definitely want to check out The Sweet Deal in Nixa, MO!! Everything they offer is gluten-free!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
Springfield’s Best: RosAmungThorns Flowers & Gift
RosAmungThorns, LLC was established in May of 2013 as Springfield’s premier floral shop. In addition to traditional floral services one would expect, this unique flower shop sets itself apart by offering educational courses to the flower enthusiast. RosAmungThorns specializes in high-quality arrangements that far exceed the industry standards by using cutting-edge designs to improve the lives of their customers.
WATCH: African cat caught in Ava
An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast
Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. MoDOT prepped for winter weather; worried about drivers. MoDOT is ready, but is warning drivers about the dangers of trying to pass a snow plow and urging them to drive safely. Tuesday, January 24...
Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast
Heavy snow to hit the area Tuesday night. Heavy snow to hit the area Tuesday night. MoDOT prepped for winter weather; worried about drivers. MoDOT is ready, but is warning drivers about the dangers of trying to pass a snow plow and urging them to drive safely. Tuesday, January 24...
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri
Back in the early ’90s, Johnny and June Carter Cash played a number of shows in Branson, Missouri. Cash decided to settle down in the Ozarks tourist hotspot, where he was building his own theater to perform for the massive number of tourists that flocked to the area year in and year out. Ultimately, the theater ended up falling through, but Cash still lived in the area for a length of time. It’s unclear how long he was there, and […] The post See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Road crews prepare for heavy amounts of snow in Branson and northwest Arkansas
BRANSON, Mo. — People in Branson and further south in northwest Arkansas are preparing to see the highest snow totals from a storm heading their way. Road clearing crews said, this time around, they have their eyes on how to deal with the multiple inches of snow. “Depending on the forecast, we’re hearing anywhere from […]
Ozarks school districts keeping eye on the weather forecast, considering school cancellations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many students around the area hope for a snow day on Wednesday. Dr. Travis Shaw, the executive director of Operations for Springfield Public Schools, also has his eyes on the radar. He’s part of the team who decides if schools will be canceled. Tuesday, things...
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
Country music world mourns loss of former Branson resident, CMT co-founder
Stan Hitchcock (Photo courtesy of MusicRow) The country music world is mourning a former area resident partly responsible for the launch of the Country Music Television (CMT) cable channel. Stan Hitchcock died Jan. 4 at the age of 86. According to Nashville music industry publication MusicRow, Hitchcock grew up on...
Springfield murderer sentenced to life in prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a man in the summer of 2019. Dustin C. Winter, 33, of Springfield, was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20, after a jury found him guilty in September of 2022. The case was created after a person reported to the police […]
Leb Loggerhead is hanging around town
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has partnered with several communities to bring awareness to Loggerhead Sea Turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod and are now being rehabilitated at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard tells us that one of the Sea Turtles has been named Leb Loggerhead after Lebanon….
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
Dollar General Market Opened in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
What to do if you’re involved in a hit and run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one ever wants to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident, but unfortunately, it happens. Hit-and-run crashes happen regularly; someone hits your car, home, or business, then takes off, trying to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. If you find yourself in this situation, officers say, you should take these steps to help with the investigation process.
