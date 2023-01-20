ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach woman charged with murder

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IxZI_0kLgZ3P900

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Panama City Beach woman shot and killed her sleeping boyfriend shortly after he told her he was moving out, investigators said Friday.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Houston Street at about 1:15 a.m. by 37-year-old Nicole Marie Harris. Investigators said they learned that Harris and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Vivian George Smith had been dating for about two months and had lived together for a few weeks.

However, before the shooting, the two got into an argument and Smith told Harris that he planned to move back to his home in south Florida. He then went to sleep.

Chief: Officers shot man after he took Taser

“Harris stated to investigators that a short time after Smith went to sleep, she shot him in the head,” deputies wrote in a news release.

They added that while questioning Harris she, “told them several inconsistent statements that proved contrary to the evidence that the BCSO Crime Scene Unit collected and analyzed from the crime scene.”

Harris is charged with an open count of murder. She is expected to appear before a judge for the first time Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 12

Mark Grice
4d ago

If a man did this to his girlfriend, there would be no prayers. It sounds like this Florida women need to face capital punishment.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Walton man sentenced to life for stabbing death

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Walton County man has been sentenced to life in prison following his conviction for the murder of a 31-year-old woman in his father’s Walton County home, the Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida has announced. On January...
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Childcare worker charged with third count of abuse

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — For the third time this week, a childcare worker was charged with injuring a toddler. Jessica C. Mills, age 38, is charged with aggravated abuse, cruelty towards a child at a Panama City child development center. According to PCPD detectives, on the 18th of January, Mills is seen on video […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Childcare worker charged in second abuse case

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker charged after allegedly injuring a child last week has been charged with a second count of abuse, police said Monday. Through continued investigation, PCPD detectives uncovered that Jessica C. Mills allegedly took part in another incident on November 14th of last year. She has now been charged with a second count of aggravated abuse, cruelty toward a child.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCB woman accused of killing man in domestic dispute

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman is facing an open count of murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend.  It happened about 1:15 Friday morning at a home on Houston Street.   Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said Nicole Marie Harris, 37,  was arguing with Vivian George Smith, 31. Apparently, Smith told Harris […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Video shows man abusing dog

Panama City Beach, FL (WMBB) — A Warner Robbins, Ga. man was arrested after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of alleged animal cruelty at a Panama City Beach hotel. Hotel employees said Thursday that they received a complaint from a guest about a pit bull running loose in the hallway. When they […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

One killed in crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County ended with the arrest of a Crestview woman on drug charges, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Carolyn Satterfield, 47, of Crestview, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

A local beach access spot is being updated

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)-Bay County is renovating the popular beach access spot, Rick Seltzer Park. Bay County officials said the updates would help with the increased traffic of people headed to the gulf. “We want to make sure that we are offering a safe environment for our citizens,” Joy Saddler Bay County Parks and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City childcare worker accused of abusing baby

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker was charged Friday with abusing a baby, police said. Panama City Police wrote in a news release that Jessica C. Mills, 38, struck a child — who was under the age of one — with a closed fist during a diaper change. She also allegedly threw a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy