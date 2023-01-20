Read full article on original website
CrossFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) _ CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.9 million. The Leawood, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average...
Hope Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $51.7 million. The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Telecom SA, St James's Place, Symrise AG
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Cellnex Telecom SA, St James's Place and Symrise AG, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * St James's Place : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Symrise AG : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 120 from EUR 125 Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * BASF SE : HSBC raises target price to EUR 57 from EUR 56 * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts target price to EUR 40 from EUR 43 * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Deliveroo Plc : HSBC raises target price to 105p from 100p * Ericsson : Credit Suisse cuts target price to SEK 61 from SEK 70 * GVS SpA : Berenberg initiates coverage with buy rating; target price EUR 7.5 * ITM Power Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 230p from 280p * Pendragon Plc : Jefferies resumes coverage with buy rating and 25p target price * Sartorius AG : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating and EUR 450 target price * Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating and EUR 360 PT * St James's Place : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * St James's Place : HSBC raises target price to 1350p from 1250p * Symrise AG : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 120 from EUR 125 * Umg : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 25.5 from EUR 24 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
LIVE MARKETS-Oh chill out, it's only January!
Main U.S. indexes green: Nasdaq up >2%, chips index up ~5%. All S&P 500 sectors rise: tech out front, energy up least. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. OH CHILL OUT, IT'S ONLY...
ASX:SZL in spotlight- How was business in December 2022?
Sezzle Inc (ASX:SZL) shares traded up by over 38% today. The company provided an update on key financial metrics for the month ended 31 December 2022. SZL is working on initiatives to build upon what it has started and achieve positive Net Income and Adjusted EBTDA for 2023. SZL will...
Climate change: Should you explore these hydrogen stocks?
Air Products’ net income in Q4 2022 was US$ 593 million. Bloom Energy posted Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 292.3 million. Operating income of Air Products in Q4 2022 was US$ 626.5 million. With growing concern over climate change in the world, the focus is on hydrogen as it...
Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% as slowdown fears bite
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Computer peripherals maker Logitech International (LOGN.S) said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment amid slowdown concerns.
Food-Cooking with Citrus
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'. STORY 2: This photo shows a variety of citrus fruits, including lemons, oranges and blood oranges. The zest and the juice are the two main ways to incorporate citrus into your cooking. (Katie Workman via AP) Disclaimer. The content, including but...
Toronto market climbs to 7-month high as tech jumps
(Reuters) -Canada's main stock rose on Monday to its highest closing level in more than seven months as technology companies tracked gains for their Wall Street peers and investors awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision later in the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up...
Baby Formula Factory
FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the infant formula plant that was shut down for months in 2022 due to contamination, the company confirmed in January 2023. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices. Production restarted in June. (Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP, File)
