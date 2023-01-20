Do not ever take your health for granted. That advice comes from a family in Hoven who knows first hand how quickly life can change. “You never know when and where it will happen to you or someone you love or know,” said Kindra Hartung, who along with her husband, Jesse, lived and raised their young family for many years without health complications. Then, in 2021, the youngest of their five children was born. Kindra described life since then as “a whirlwind of living day to day, learning, educating, stress and anxiety” while also learning to rely on their “faith and village” as they faced healthcare challenges.

HOVEN, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO