KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
$2 million donation made to South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
The sound of music will be filling more of the state thanks to one special donation.
Madison Daily Leader
Nelsen, Miller exchange vows
Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
cspdailynews.com
Kwik Star Entering South Dakota
Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
kccrradio.com
Watertown Facing Some Questions As Pierre In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — Last week, the City of Pierre recommended a two-hub option from Denver Air Connection to fly eight weekly round trip flights to Denver and four flights to Minneapolis. Watertown officials shared similar concerns to Pierre in their recommendation to stay with the current six Denver/six Chicago flights…
pottercountynews.com
Fundraiser Thursday for Hartung family
Do not ever take your health for granted. That advice comes from a family in Hoven who knows first hand how quickly life can change. “You never know when and where it will happen to you or someone you love or know,” said Kindra Hartung, who along with her husband, Jesse, lived and raised their young family for many years without health complications. Then, in 2021, the youngest of their five children was born. Kindra described life since then as “a whirlwind of living day to day, learning, educating, stress and anxiety” while also learning to rely on their “faith and village” as they faced healthcare challenges.
KELOLAND TV
Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg returned home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire. Sarah Wendorrf, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of town at a hockey tournament in Minnesota when their home started on fire.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
dakotanewsnow.com
Operation Hopefull working to eliminate school lunch debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For some children, their worries are bigger than what time recess is. Sioux Falls schools have over $100,000 of lunch money past due. Operation HopeFull, a fundraising event hosted by Sufu creative at Falls overlook café has worked to lessen those debts throughout the Sioux Falls area. The event had a variety of artists who donated art for a raffle, and booths set up for the event.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
q957.com
Candles sold at Ross Stores recalled for combusting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Candles sold at Ross Stores are being recalled. The Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. Ross received five reports of the issue so far. One of them resulting in a minor injury. The recall involves 5,800 red Spiced Apple & Rosewood and white Cedarwood & Cove scented candles. Anyone with the recalled candles can return them to Ross for a full refund.
KELOLAND TV
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
KELOLAND TV
Ice dams can ruin your roof: How to fix them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A buildup of ice on the edge of your roof, known as an ice dam, could be a dangerous winter addition for the health of your home. Ice dams form when snow high on a roof melts, running down to the edge where it freezes, creating a buildup of ice which can block water and snow behind it.
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire; CA mass shooting victims now at 11; Annual COVID-19 vaccines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories First@4 on Monday, January 23, 2023. One person is dead following a fire at a building on West 9th Avenue in Sioux Falls. The first firefighters on scene confirmed smoke on the second floor of the...
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
pigeon605.com
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
