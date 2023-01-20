Read full article on original website
Related
carolinajournal.com
Let’s really reform state universities
Are North Carolina policymakers thinking big enough about the future of post-secondary education and training? I’m not convinced they are. For many administrators, trustees, governors, and state lawmakers, the main questions center on such issues as declining college and university enrollments, faculty pay, admissions policies, and free speech and political indoctrination on campus.
carolinajournal.com
New poll offers little help in NC Medicaid expansion debate
The American Cancer Society should have quit while it was ahead. The group released a poll this month showing widespread support for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. It should shock no one that 96% of Democrats in the survey supported the Democratic Party’s No. 1 public policy priority item for the past decade. More noteworthy is the poll’s finding that 71% of unaffiliated voters and 64% of Republicans also support Medicaid expansion.
carolinajournal.com
Slow disaster recovery prompts change in agency leadership at NCDPS
NCORR had gotten $778 million in federal dollars to help people hurt by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, yet some remain homeless. The director of disaster recovery at the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management will now serve as a senior advisor for disaster recovery for the N.C. Department of Public Safety starting Feb. 1.
carolinajournal.com
Victim in Wood’s alleged hit-and-run says her “silence speaks volumes” as new video surfaces
The owner of the car North Carolina’s State Auditor Beth Wood is accused of crashing into before leaving the accident scene in December has released a statement on the incident, accusing her of a lack of transparency. “Mrs. Wood has made her bed and now has to sleep in...
Comments / 0