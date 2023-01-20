Read full article on original website
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested
Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
Citrus Heights Police confirm 2 people dead, 1 injured in crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people are dead following a traffic collision Sunday night in Citrus Heights, according to police. Citrus Heights Police said the crash happened on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way around 7:45 p.m. Police said a pedestrian was in the middle lane of Auburn Boulevard when the driver of a speeding vehicle hit the pedestrian. That driver swerved into the traffic lane, and then they hit a second vehicle head-on. The driver of the second car then crashed their vehicle into the brick barrier of a neighborhood facing Auburn Boulevard.
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained
(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
All lanes closed on SB I-5 after fiery big rig crash in Sacramento County
A fiery crash early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County has closed all lanes and significantly slowed traffic. The crash happened on I-5 near Airport Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to KCRA 3 crews on scene. Officials told KCRA 3 that a big rig hit a freeway...
Victim in Antioch McDonald's shooting identified as 16-year-old male
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening has been identified as a 16-year-old male, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. At this time, his name will remain confidential. He remains at a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police responded to […]
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
Stolen firearm and fentanyl found during Yuba City traffic stop
(KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Yuba City on Friday night after being found with multiple firearms and illegal drugs, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Bryan Reyes, 18, was pulled over by police after allegedly running a stop sign near Garden Highway and Second Street. 19-year-old Miguel Fernandez was a passenger in […]
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash
SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire had southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns. I-5 was closed to southbound traffic in the area and drivers were diverted onto nearby surface streets through the morning commute hours. Caltrans announced just before 9:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had been reopened. They estimate the roadway will fully reopen at 6 p.m.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer
WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail.
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old Black male, born June 3, 1983. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH has a prior arrest for murder.
Man arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl that killed woman in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — On Monday, a man was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed a woman in May of 2022, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department. — Video Above: Family searching for missing 16-year-old girl The sheriff’s department said that in May of 2022, a minor took a “counterfeit pill that she believed […]
Here's why your PG&E gas bill is higher than you thought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many residents in the Sacramento area have reached out to ABC10 about the dramatic changes to cut their rising natural gas bills. This comes one month after PG&E announced customers should be prepared to pay more. A spokesperson for PG&E said the price rise is due...
Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
