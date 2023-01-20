Read full article on original website
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
‘Outright Negative' on Stocks: JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic Braces for Correction, Hard Landing
JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic is abstaining from the early 2023 rally. Instead, the Institutional Investor hall-of-famer is bracing for a 10% or more correction in the first half of this year, telling investors he's "outright negative" on the market. "Fundamentals are deteriorating. And, the market has been moving up. So, that...
As Interest Rates Climb, Here's Why Proposed Caps on Debt May Not Help Reduce Costs for Consumers
A 2015 expansion of the Military Lending Act extended a cap on annual percentage rates at 36% for revolving credit. As interest rates on debt climb, Congress may consider implementing a similar policy. But other changes may better help consumers save, research finds. Rising credit interest rates have made it...
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.Photo byAvinash KumaronUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Treasury Tells Congress It Will Suspend Some Federal Retirement Investments After Debt Limit Breach
The U.S. Treasury has suspended new investments in a federal employee retirement benefit program after the government reached its debt ceiling. The move is one of the so-called extraordinary measures Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking to avoid default until Congress raises the federal borrowing limit. Yellen said the agency...
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Climb 2023's Wall of Worry
Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
NYSE Says It Will Cancel Some Early Trades After Technical Issue Led to Halts for Over 200 Stocks
The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts. The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. all of its systems were operational. Trading...
SEC Fines Bloomberg $5 Million for Disclosure Violations on Fixed-Income Prices
Bloomberg Finance LP, founded by former New York mayor and once-presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, paid $5 million to settle civil charges over misleading disclosures. The company failed to disclose methodologies used to value certain fixed-income securities to users of BVAL, its paid subscription service. The company neither admitted or denied...
Stock Futures Fall in Overnight Trading as Microsoft Reverses Earlier Gains
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Tuesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 106 points, the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.8% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%. Shares of Microsoft dropped about 1%, reversing earlier gains in...
New York's Student Loan Forgiveness Program Covers 24 Monthly Payments. Here's What Borrowers Need to Know
With the fate of the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan uncertain, borrowers in New York state may have another option for relief. The Get On Your Feet Loan Forgiveness Program, established in 2015, offers some college graduates loan forgiveness equaling up to 24 months of payments. With the...
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
Australian Inflation Hits a Post-1990 Peak
Inflation in Australia rose to a new 32-year high of 7.8% in the final quarter of the fiscal year of 2022. The "trimmed mean annual inflation," excluding large movements of increases and declines, hit its highest since the government has started publishing the print in 2003. Inflation in Australia rose...
BlockFi Secret Financials Show a $1.2 Billion Relationship With Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire
Financial documents that were mistakenly uploaded from bankrupt crypto firm BlockFi show a $1.2 billion relationship with FTX and Alameda Research. The presentation, assembled by M3 Partners, offers a previously unseen overview of BlockFi's balance sheet. BlockFi filed for bankruptcy in late November after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto...
George Santos Now Says $500K Campaign Loan Didn't Come From His Personal Funds
Rep. George Santos made a significant revision to his 2022 campaign filings Tuesday by specifying that a $500,000 loan he made to the campaign didn't come from his personal funds. The initial filing from September included a checked box saying the hefty loan came from the "personal funds of the...
