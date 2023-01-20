ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
NBC Chicago

Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Climb 2023's Wall of Worry

Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
NBC Chicago

Australian Inflation Hits a Post-1990 Peak

Inflation in Australia rose to a new 32-year high of 7.8% in the final quarter of the fiscal year of 2022. The "trimmed mean annual inflation," excluding large movements of increases and declines, hit its highest since the government has started publishing the print in 2003. Inflation in Australia rose...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy