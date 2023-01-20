ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

WRAL

I-95 southbound reopened after hog truck crash Monday afternoon

WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 is back open after a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation initially estimated...
WADE, NC
WRAL

WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies

The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
FOX8 News

Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
BETHEL, NC
jocoreport.com

US 70 Collision Injures Three

WILSON’S MILLS – A westbound Chevrolet pickup truck was struck from behind by a smaller pickup truck while stopped for a red light on US Highway 70 at Swift Creek Road, Saturday morning. The both trucks suffered heavy damage. Both drivers and one passenger were transported to Wake...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Persons Of Interest Sought In Theft Case

FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny. The theft happened just before 2:00am Sunday, January 22nd in the 5100 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. Investigators are looking for two males who appear to be operating an early 2000’s model Chevrolet extended cab...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1-year-old found dead in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a 12-month-old child was found dead in a home Sunday morning. At about 7:17 a.m., officers said they responded to the 700 block of Blue Street in reference to an unresponsive baby. A CBS 17 crew at the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Hosting Open House For Highway 42 Widening

CLAYTON – The N.C. Department of Transportation is inviting public feedback on its updated plans to widen and improve N.C. 42 in Clayton. The department will host an open house from 5:00pm -7:00pm Feb. 2 at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., in Clayton. The state agency plans...
CLAYTON, NC

