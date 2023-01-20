Read full article on original website
WRAL
I-95 southbound reopened after hog truck crash Monday afternoon
WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 is back open after a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation initially estimated...
cbs17
Woman killed in 3-car crash; 4 others injured, Hope Mills police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police are investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a crash over the weekend. Around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers said they were called to Golfview Road between Permastone Lake and Rockfish roads in reference to a crash.
I-95 in Cumberland County reopens after truck hauling 180 hogs overturns
Interstate 95 in Cumberland County reopened Monday night hours after an accident involving a tractor-trailer hauling hogs overturned.
WRAL
WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies
The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured as fire damages home just east of Raleigh; crews rescue dog
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was injured in a fire late Monday afternoon that damaged a home just outside Raleigh’s eastern border, officials said. The blaze was first reported around 5:15 p.m. at 5305 Castlebrook Drive, which is just off Southall Road and south of Buffaloe Road.
Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
jocoreport.com
US 70 Collision Injures Three
WILSON’S MILLS – A westbound Chevrolet pickup truck was struck from behind by a smaller pickup truck while stopped for a red light on US Highway 70 at Swift Creek Road, Saturday morning. The both trucks suffered heavy damage. Both drivers and one passenger were transported to Wake...
2 dead in house fire in Wake County just outside Raleigh
Multiple vehicles were also burned along with the garage and the back of the home, which sustained heavy damage.
wcti12.com
Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
WITN
Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.
jocoreport.com
Persons Of Interest Sought In Theft Case
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny. The theft happened just before 2:00am Sunday, January 22nd in the 5100 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. Investigators are looking for two males who appear to be operating an early 2000’s model Chevrolet extended cab...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered away from crash scene
RALEIGH, N.C. — A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling, "Get her out of here."
cbs17
98-year-old preacher to skydive for his birthday, Nash County deputies learned during celebration
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A preacher in Nash County is celebrating his 98th birthday this week, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. The celebration for Preacher Roy Jernigan started Sunday at Parker’s BBQ, where deputies said they stopped by to visit. Major Miste Strickland presented Preacher...
cbs17
Estimated $1.3 million roundabout project up for public input in Wake County
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The NCDOT is looking for input on a roundabout project at a Wake County Intersection. The Department of Transportation is looking to add a roundabout to the intersection at NC-98 and Moores Pond Road in Wake Forest. Officials say the goal is to make...
cbs17
Tractor-trailer carrying rubbing alcohol, peroxide caught fire in Granville County, closed I-85 for hours
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 199 was closed down for hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. At 2:46 p.m., Granville County 911 Emergency Communications received a call reporting the fire on the northbound side of the interstate. Granville County Emergency...
cbs17
Woman hits Spring Hope customers with car after being denied entry, police say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department. On Saturday shortly before midnight, Spring Hope police officers heard several gunshots coming from the Branch and...
cbs17
1-year-old found dead in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a 12-month-old child was found dead in a home Sunday morning. At about 7:17 a.m., officers said they responded to the 700 block of Blue Street in reference to an unresponsive baby. A CBS 17 crew at the...
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Hosting Open House For Highway 42 Widening
CLAYTON – The N.C. Department of Transportation is inviting public feedback on its updated plans to widen and improve N.C. 42 in Clayton. The department will host an open house from 5:00pm -7:00pm Feb. 2 at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., in Clayton. The state agency plans...
Durham suspect shot man, stole his car and dragged him, police say
A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking their vehicle and dragging him with the victim's car, according to the Graham Police Department.
