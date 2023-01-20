Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Monday, January 23rd, 2023
Tonight is a major matchup as the Kansas Jayhawks come to Waco. Baylor will look to keep their four-game win streak rolling tonight. Wear white and be loud!!. Women’s golf is in Arizona today to play at the Match in the Desert. It’s a Big 12 versus Pac 12 matchup, with Baylor, TCU, and Kansas representing the Big 12 and Arizona, Arizona State, and UCLA representing the Pac 12.
ourdailybears.com
WBB Preview: Texas
Today is a huge matchup for Baylor as they host the #25-ranked Texas Longhorns. Baylor and Texas are currently tied with Iowa State for second in the Big 12, so a win today will push the Bears ahead!. Baylor is sitting at 4-2 in the conference, coming off a big...
ourdailybears.com
No. 11 MT Falls to No. 1 Virginia
The 11th-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team (3-1) fell to No. 1 Virginia (4-0), 0-4 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The doubles duo of Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz—ranked 59th in the country—toppled Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz, 6-4 on Court 2 to close the first doubles match.
ourdailybears.com
Bears Fall to the Longhorns at the Ferrell
A BICKLE BUCKET is how our ladies got on the board first today. Texas got in foul trouble early today, with Khadija Faye receiving two whistles in the first two minutes. Sarah Andrews quickly followed up Caitlin’s first lay-in with a three pointer of her own. Baylor took the lead after a few scores by the Bugget and another three pointer by Andrews. Both teams were square at 12 after the quarter coming off a missed buzzer beater by the Longhorns.
Comments / 0