3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
Transportation Stocks' Jan 24 Q4 Earnings: UNP, GATX & CNI
The Zacks Transportation sector is widely diversified. It houses airlines, railroads, shipping and trucking companies, to name a few. Only a handful of transportation companies (three S&P 500 members, to be exact) have reported their fourth-quarter 2022 numbers so far. The gradual uptick in the economic scenario implies that trading...
Will 2023 be the Year of Cathie Wood ETFs?
Cathie Wood, famous for the success of Ark Investment’s winning products, had created a great fan following in 2021 only to witness a miserable fate in 2022. Her products are tech-heavy and enjoyed huge success in the peak of the pandemic. But tech took the brunt of last year’s...
Q4 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, BHP, & Accenture
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily a real-time scorecard of the ongoing Q4 earnings season, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Accenture plc (ACN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
ETFs to Play Nasdaq's Fastest Start Since 2019
The Nasdaq composite has witnessed its fastest start to a new year since 2019, per investors.com. The Nasdaq composite is up 6.4% so far this year, amid talks of a soft landing and the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of rate hikes this year and probably starting rate cuts from next year. Back in 2019, the Nasdaq jumped 7.9% to start the year.
S&P 500 ETFs in Focus as SPY Turns 30
SPY - Free Report) , the largest ETF in the world, celebrated its 30th birthday on Sunday. The launch revolutionized the investment world, and the ETF industry has come a long way since then with over 3,000 US-listed ETFs and about $6.5 trillion in assets under management. SPY is also...
Ally Financial (ALLY) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat Despite Cost Hike
ALLY - Free Report) gained 20% following its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. However, the bottom line reflects a decline of 46.5% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1. Results were...
Microsoft, Texas Instruments Beat on Quarterly Earnings
MSFT - Free Report) posted a 5-cent earnings beat to $2.32 per share (though still -8% from the year-ago quarter). Revenues in the quarter of $52.75 billion came in a smidge below the $52.93 billion Zacks consensus. Shares are up +4% in late trading on the news, after being one of those flat-trading companies over the past week.
American Financial (AFG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
AFG - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
General Electric (GE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss
GE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 42 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.24 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. The bottom line increased 34.8% year over year. Total revenues of $21,786 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21,938 million. The top...
Is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K (FBGKX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
FBGKX - Free Report) . FBGKX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. FBGKX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K made its debut in May of 2008 and FBGKX has managed to accumulate roughly $3.42 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Sonu Kalra, has been in charge of the fund since July of 2009.
Badger Meter (BMI) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
BMI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Jan 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $144.58 million, which suggests growth of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HCA - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.93 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. Though its Florida facilities suffered a headwind due to Hurricane Ian, an increase in same-facility equivalent admissions in its other U.S. facilities and a slight dip in overall expenses provided some respite to HCA’s results.
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
3M (MMM) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Issues Bearish '23 Outlook
MMM - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $1.30 from non-recurring items) of $2.28 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34. The bottom line decreased year over year due to lower demand and coronavirus-induced disruptions in China. 3M’s net sales of $8,079 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus...
5 Spectacular Earnings Charts
Earnings season picks up steam this week as over 300 companies are expected to report. Among them are some of the most popular stocks on the market as well as many “old economy” stocks in industries like paints and coatings, energy, and chemicals. The transports will also join in with several railroads and airlines reporting.
Murphy Oil (MUR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MUR - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Jan 26 before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 17.95% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have impacted the quarterly performance. Factors to Consider. Murphy Oil’s...
