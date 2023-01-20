Read full article on original website
BlackjackScout
4d ago
"It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen."WTF?! Is this kid homeless? Does he have any parents? There are way too many missing teens lately.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Missing Dauphin County teen has been found
A 16-year-old girl reported missing Monday from Penbrook has been found safe, police said. Katera Geyer was believed to be staying in the Harrisburg area with a friend or acquaintance. It’s unclear where she was found.
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
WGAL
Police searching for missing woman in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
local21news.com
Woman located and is safe following search in York County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities say the woman has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County are searching for a 21-year-old woman with special needs to walked away from her home on Monday, officials say. According to authorities, a search for...
abc27.com
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
abc27.com
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
local21news.com
Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen
York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident
A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged Chester County massage spa rape
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County. According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of West Pottsgrove Township, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
Missing 16-year-old Dauphin County girl found, police say
Update 7:45 p.m.: Katera Geyer has been found, according to police. No additional information was released. A 16-year-old girl is missing from Penbrook, police said. Katera Geyer could still be in the Harrisburg area, staying with a friend or acquaintance, Penbrook police said Monday. Police said Geyer is 5 feet,...
abc27.com
Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
Man who burned down ex’s house with dog inside goes to prison
A Dauphin County man will spend the next four years in prison for burning a dog alive when he set fire to a woman’s home. Armonte Hamilton, 30, of Swatara Township, had threatened, during a phone call, to set a former housemate’s home on fire early in the morning of June 26, 2021, according to Dauphin County prosecutor Breese Lantzy.
First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police
Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Central Pa. woman gets life sentence after killing husband: ‘he got what he deserved’
A Quarryville woman who lured her husband to a bank parking lot before shooting him repeatedly will spend the rest of her life in state prison, a Lancaster County judge ruled this week. Danielle Bewley, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder following a five-day bench trial that ended Dec. 21,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3